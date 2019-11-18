Highlights: Raiders' rookie class leads the way against the Bengals

The first 11 weeks of the regular season are behind us and it was a bit of a whirlwind to get to this point. So many miles traveled to far corners of the world, several injuries and hurdles to overcome, and yet the Oakland Raiders have a winning record at 6-4.
After returning from their five-week road excursion, the Silver and Black knew they needed to handle business when they returned to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and they did so by finishing their three-game home stand 3-0. Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Raiders completed the trifecta with a hard-earned 17-10 win over their AFC opponent, and will now look to add to their win total next week against the New York Jets on the road.
Before the team kicks off another week of preparation on the field, let's look at how the Raiders were able to pull off their triumph Sunday.
Josh Jacobs' first run of the day was a toss outside for a 21-yard gain.
Maxx Crosby's big day started with this strip-sack on Ryan Finley.
Derek Carr found a streaking Tyrell Williams for a 24-yard gain in the second quarter.
Carr went back to Williams again for another 20-yard pickup.
The Carr-Renfrow connection continues to grow and this play by the rookie wide receiver was a thing of beauty.
Foster Moreau has been one of the best rookie tight ends this season and this touchdown reception was his fourth of the year.
If Carr is targeting Tyrell Williams, expect it to be a big play.
This was the best play I've ever seen No. 4 make with his feet, no question.
Recently signed defensive lineman Dion Jordan brings Finley to the ground for his first sack as a Raider.
Renfrow took the Bengals defense by surprise, blazing by defenders for a 20-yard gain.
Crosby got back in the mix, sacking Finley for an eight-yard loss.
After a quiet couple weeks, Darren Waller rebounded in Week 11 with this 32-yard reception.
Crosby got his second sack of the fourth quarter and incredibly came off the edge untouched.
Waller added to his day with another big reception, this one in the fourth quarter.
Fullback Alec Ingold is well on his way to the Pro Bowl if he keeps picking up first downs.
Crosby's fourth sack put the pressure on the Bengals offense late in the fourth quarter.
Rookie cornerback Trayvon Mullen has played well since becoming a starter in Week 8, and he hauled in his first interception against the Bengals.
Here are all the highlights from Jacobs' 100-yard afternoon.
Relive every Maxx Crosby sack from Sunday below.