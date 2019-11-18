Highlights: Raiders' rookie class leads the way against the Bengals

The first 11 weeks of the regular season are behind us and it was a bit of a whirlwind to get to this point. So many miles traveled to far corners of the world, several injuries and hurdles to overcome, and yet the Oakland Raiders have a winning record at 6-4.

After returning from their five-week road excursion, the Silver and Black knew they needed to handle business when they returned to the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, and they did so by finishing their three-game home stand 3-0. Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Raiders completed the trifecta with a hard-earned 17-10 win over their AFC opponent, and will now look to add to their win total next week against the New York Jets on the road.

Before the team kicks off another week of preparation on the field, let's look at how the Raiders were able to pull off their triumph Sunday.