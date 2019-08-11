Highlights: Recapping the Raiders 14-3 preseason win over the Rams

The Oakland Raiders hosted the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Saturday night for the preseason opener, and the Silver and Black came out victorious. While the starters didn't get much run — if any at all — it was an important game for the players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The team held the Rams to 190 yards of total offense, and limited their scoring to just three points, which resulted in a 14-3 victory in front of the home crowd. Backup quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman made several highlight-reel plays, giving their wide receivers plenty of opportunities to make an athletic grab.

Let's take a look at all the highlights from Preseason Week 1: