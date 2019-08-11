Highlights: Recapping the Raiders 14-3 preseason win over the Rams

Aug 11, 2019 at 10:38 AM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

The Oakland Raiders hosted the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Saturday night for the preseason opener, and the Silver and Black came out victorious. While the starters didn't get much run — if any at all — it was an important game for the players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The team held the Rams to 190 yards of total offense, and limited their scoring to just three points, which resulted in a 14-3 victory in front of the home crowd. Backup quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman made several highlight-reel plays, giving their wide receivers plenty of opportunities to make an athletic grab.

Let's take a look at all the highlights from Preseason Week 1:

Speedster J.J. Nelson got the day started with an impressive 38-yard reception.

DeAndré Washington put the first points of the day on the board with a seven-yard scamper.

Clelin Ferrell made his first highlight on third down, thwarting the quarterback's plan to scramble for a first down.

Ryan Grant followed in J.J. Nelson's footsteps and hauled in a contested pass.

After an impressive preseason last year, Keon Hatcher kept it rolling in 2019 with a 27-yard catch.

Marcell Ateman showed off his footwork on this 19-yard play.

Nathan Peterman demonstrated his athleticism by bolting up field for a 50-yard run.

Alameda native, Keelan Doss, scored his first NFL touchdown in front of his friends and family; take a look.

Check out all of Nathan Peterman's highlights from the Raiders' first preseason game.

Here are all the highlights from the Preseason Week 1 action.

