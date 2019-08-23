Highlights: Relive the Raiders comeback win over the Packers

Three weeks into the preseason and the Oakland Raiders have yet to lose.

Thursday night, the Silver and Black mounted a fourth-quarter comeback against the Green Bay Packers and defeated them 22-21. It was an impressive showing from many of the players on the cusp of making the roster, and given the conditions (the shortened 80-yard field and playing a "home" game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) the Raiders should be proud of this victory — even if it doesn't technically count.

With one final preseason game to go, the coaching staff and front office will have plenty of tough decisions to make when cut day rolls around, but the players have one final chance to prove themselves next Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Before the team departs for the Pacific Northwest, let's recap the highlights from last night's game.