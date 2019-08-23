Highlights: Relive the Raiders comeback win over the Packers

Three weeks into the preseason and the Oakland Raiders have yet to lose.
Thursday night, the Silver and Black mounted a fourth-quarter comeback against the Green Bay Packers and defeated them 22-21. It was an impressive showing from many of the players on the cusp of making the roster, and given the conditions (the shortened 80-yard field and playing a "home" game in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada) the Raiders should be proud of this victory — even if it doesn't technically count.
With one final preseason game to go, the coaching staff and front office will have plenty of tough decisions to make when cut day rolls around, but the players have one final chance to prove themselves next Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Before the team departs for the Pacific Northwest, let's recap the highlights from last night's game.
Welcome back, Keith Smith. After missing the majority of training camp with an injury, the fullback proved he's healthy once again with this five-yard touchdown.
Running back James Butler showed off his wheels on this 30-yard scamper down the sideline.
Second-year defensive tackle P.J. Hall was active in the trenches and registered a sack.
Linebacker Nicholas Morrow had a timely play on fourth-down, sacking Packers QB DeShone Kizer.
Keelan Doss is a stud; watch him reel in this catch on the sideline and keep both feet in bounds.
Nathan Peterman dropped a dime to De'Mornay Pierson-El in the back corner of the end zone to tighten the score.
Peterman came to the rescue with this completion to wide receiver Keon Hatcher to set up what would be the game-winning field goal.
Daniel Carlson is the real deal and the coaching staff got to watch him knock through a 33-yard field goal to win the game.
Here are all the highlights from Thursday's win over the Packers.