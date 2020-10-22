How Clelin Ferrell continues to do 'the common things in an uncommon way'

Coming out of Clemson University, Clelin Ferrell was the first defensive end taken off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite winning a national championship, the Ted Hendricks Award and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Ferrell still had his fair share of doubters coming to the Raiders.

But since entering his second season, Ferrell has been consistently proving naysayers and draft experts wrong by displaying what he says he picked up the most at Clemson being under Dabo Swinney: Work ethic.

"Everybody practices, everybody comes out here and goes to play and goes through drills — but it's not about that, it's about who can do it the best and who can execute the best," Ferrell said Thursday. "A term that always stuck with me was 'you've got to be able to do the common things in an uncommon way' and that will always give you success."