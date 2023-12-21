'You're only as good as your last play': How Jordan Meredith is seizing the moment when his number is called

Jordan Meredith stays ready so he doesn't have to get ready.

The offensive lineman stepped in at guard against the Minnesota Vikings when starting center Andre James went down and Dylan Parham slid over to center.

This wasn't the first time he was thrust into a situation like this. His first NFL game played came last season in Week 15, again filling in for injury. The UDFA from Western Kentucky had signed back with the team just six days prior.

He had spent the beginning of the 2022 season on the Raiders practice squad, was released in September, and after an extremely short stint with the Cleveland Browns, the Silver and Black brought him back and elevated him to the active roster to face the Patriots.

"That was a whirlwind. I had just got back with then Raiders going into that week," he said. "I was here to do anything they asked of me to do, and they threw me in. I told myself I was going to go 100 percent and see where it ends. It was a fun day and a fun game to be a part of."

His ability to step up in that moment didn't go unnoticed by the locker room. He was signed to a Reserve/Future contract at the conclusion of the season, and after hard work in the offseason, made the 53-man roster this year. Throughout the course of the season, he's found a niche on special teams – continuing to give 100 percent every day while keeping his NFL dreams alive. His versatility in the trenches has earned him the backup roles to Parham, James and Greg Van Roten, per the team's depth chart.