Versus: Tyree Wilson continues to adapt to different roles across the defensive line

Tyree Wilson vs. Chiefs interior line

The first-round draft pick has made strides in recent weeks, not only as an edge rusher, but as an interior defensive lineman. The Silver and Black have tinkered with four defensive ends playing up front in pass rushing situations. While playing nearly 20 percent of snaps between the gaps in Week 14 and 15, Wilson has accumulated six total tackles, a quarterback sack and a fumble recovery.

"Most rookies start [off well] and then they go down in November, December. His arrow just keeps going up and up," Pierce said. "Each and every week, each and every day in practice you see something and say, 'OK, here we go. This is what we saw on film.' I think it's a credit to him of not becoming mentally weak. ... I think he's done a great job as far as adapting to different roles that we put him in. Sometimes you got to find that niche of that player of what gives him confidence. I think when we moved him inside, put him back outside, you can see the confidence just growing with this kid."