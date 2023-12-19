Game Preview: Holiday matchup against the Chiefs on the horizon

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) return to action against another AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5).
Kickoff is set for Monday at 10:00 a.m. PT.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Jim Nantz
|Tony Romo
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Head Coach: Andy Reid
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes
2023 record: 9-5
What to know
The Raiders will try to ride the high spirits of their historic victory over the Chargers into Arrowhead on Monday as they face the Chiefs for the second time in four weeks. When the division rivals last met in Week 12, the Silver and Black got a hot start, up 14-0 in the second quarter, but steam ran out as the Chiefs put up 31 points while the Raiders could only muster a field goal more.
Kansas City lost its last two home games before breaking the losing streak with a 27-17 road win over the Patriots. The Chiefs scored exactly 17 points in both of those losses and have never scored fewer than 20 points in three straight home games under Head Coach Andy Reid. Notably, Patrick Mahomes has never lost three straight home starts.
"You're playing against a Hall of Fame coach, probably the best quarterback in the National Football League, and a defense that's still playing lights out," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said. "So, for us, what we did [Thursday] was great. Just like we do when we lost, reset, boom, put that behind us, look in front of us and understand the challenge that we have, and play our kind of ball. That's what we want to do. We've done that twice now, the Giants and this game, where all three phases have contributed to a win. And if we can continue to do that, it'll give ourselves a chance to play well on Christmas Day."
Matchup history
The Chiefs lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 71-53-2. When the two teams met earlier this season in Week 12, the Chiefs defeated the Silver and Black, 31-17.
Stats
Following Week 15, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in total offense (284.9 yards per game), 22nd in passing (201.1 ypg), 32nd in rushing (83.7 ypg) and 24th in points (18.9 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 17th in total defense (334.4 ypg), 11th in passing (209.6 ypg), 23rd in rushing (124.9 ypg) and ninth in points allowed (20.0 ppg).
The Chiefs offense ranks seventh in the league in total offense (358.8 yards per game), third in passing (255.6 ypg), 20th in rushing (103.1 ypg) and tied for 10th in points (22.8 ppg). Defensively, the Chiefs rank fourth in total defense (293.2 ypg), fifth in passing (182.8 ypg), 13th in rushing (110.4 ypg) and third in points allowed (17.5 ppg).
Numbers to know
- DE Maxx Crosby needs three sacks to surpass Derrick Burgess (16) for most sacks in a single season in franchise history.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs two rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- Jacobs needs 362 rushing yards to surpass Mark van Eeghen and move into second in franchise history in career rushing yards.
- Jacobs needs 195 rushing yards to become the only back in Raiders history to rush for 1,000+ yards in four of his first five NFL seasons. He would also become one of only 31 backs in NFL history to accomplish the feat.
View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 15 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.