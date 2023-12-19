Game Preview: Holiday matchup against the Chiefs on the horizon

Dec 19, 2023 at 03:16 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) return to action against another AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5).

Kickoff is set for Monday at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Jim Nantz Tony Romo
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Head Coach: Andy Reid

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

2023 record: 9-5

Chiefs Depth Chart

What to know

The Raiders will try to ride the high spirits of their historic victory over the Chargers into Arrowhead on Monday as they face the Chiefs for the second time in four weeks. When the division rivals last met in Week 12, the Silver and Black got a hot start, up 14-0 in the second quarter, but steam ran out as the Chiefs put up 31 points while the Raiders could only muster a field goal more.

Kansas City lost its last two home games before breaking the losing streak with a 27-17 road win over the Patriots. The Chiefs scored exactly 17 points in both of those losses and have never scored fewer than 20 points in three straight home games under Head Coach Andy Reid. Notably, Patrick Mahomes has never lost three straight home starts.

"You're playing against a Hall of Fame coach, probably the best quarterback in the National Football League, and a defense that's still playing lights out," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said. "So, for us, what we did [Thursday] was great. Just like we do when we lost, reset, boom, put that behind us, look in front of us and understand the challenge that we have, and play our kind of ball. That's what we want to do. We've done that twice now, the Giants and this game, where all three phases have contributed to a win. And if we can continue to do that, it'll give ourselves a chance to play well on Christmas Day."

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Chiefs lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders, 71-53-2. When the two teams met earlier this season in Week 12, the Chiefs defeated the Silver and Black, 31-17.

Stats

Following Week 15, the Raiders rank 29th in the league in total offense (284.9 yards per game), 22nd in passing (201.1 ypg), 32nd in rushing (83.7 ypg) and 24th in points (18.9 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 17th in total defense (334.4 ypg), 11th in passing (209.6 ypg), 23rd in rushing (124.9 ypg) and ninth in points allowed (20.0 ppg).

The Chiefs offense ranks seventh in the league in total offense (358.8 yards per game), third in passing (255.6 ypg), 20th in rushing (103.1 ypg) and tied for 10th in points (22.8 ppg). Defensively, the Chiefs rank fourth in total defense (293.2 ypg), fifth in passing (182.8 ypg), 13th in rushing (110.4 ypg) and third in points allowed (17.5 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • DE Maxx Crosby needs three sacks to surpass Derrick Burgess (16) for most sacks in a single season in franchise history.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs two rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 362 rushing yards to surpass Mark van Eeghen and move into second in franchise history in career rushing yards.
  • Jacobs needs 195 rushing yards to become the only back in Raiders history to rush for 1,000+ yards in four of his first five NFL seasons. He would also become one of only 31 backs in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Chargers

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 15 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receiver the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receiver the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) hands the ball off to running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrate after the Raiders recover a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91), defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) celebrate after the Raiders recover a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 30

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) is congratulated by teammates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) is congratulated by teammates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and safety Marcus Epps (1) force a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls an audible during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) calls an audible during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with running back Zamir White (35) after making a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates with running back Zamir White (35) after making a 22-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tack during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5), linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tack during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) is congratulated by teammates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) is congratulated by teammates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is congratulated by teammates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 30

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is congratulated by teammates after making an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: A Thursday Night Football clash between two AFC West rivals

The Silver and Black have a quick turnaround as they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.
news

Game Preview: Fresh off the bye, Raiders host Minnesota Vikings in Week 14

Both the Raiders and Vikings were on a two-game skid before their bye weeks. Who will get back in the win column in Week 14?
news

Game Preview: Can the Raiders get a win over Chiefs before the bye?

Patrick Mahomes and Co. come to Las Vegas for a Week 12 AFC West showdown.
news

Game Preview: Raiders face Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins in Week 11

The Silver and Black have a tall task ahead of them against a Miami team undefeated at home this season.
news

Game Preview: Silver and Black look to build momentum as they take on the Jets

The bright lights of primetime will be shining in Allegiant Stadium again with a Raiders-Jets clash set for Sunday Night Football.
news

Game Preview: Raiders turn the page to the New York Giants

The Silver and Black return to Allegiant Stadium for a two-game home stand that starts with a matchup against the Giants.
news

Game Preview: Raiders set to face another NFC North foe in primetime

On Monday Night Football for the second time this season, the Raiders will look to add another win to their all-time Monday night record of 43-31-1.
news

Game Preview: A trip to Soldier Field awaits the Raiders in Week 7

Following back-to-back home wins, the Silver and Black look to continue their momentum as they go on the road to face the Bears.
news

Game Preview: Silver and Black prep for duel against Bill Belichick, Patriots 

This Sunday's game will mark the third time as a head coach that Josh McDaniels has gone up against his mentor, Bill Belichick.
news

Game Preview: Another primetime showdown inside Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders (1-3) take on the Packers (2-2) in a Monday Night Football duel.
news

Game Preview: Raiders look to get back in the win column against Chargers

After two losses, the Silver and Black will try to bounce back in the divisional matchup.

Latest Content

video

Causes close to the heart feat. Aidan O'Connell, Rev Run and Rachel Platten | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Dec 19, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with quarterback Aidan O'Connell, rapper Rev Run and musician Rachel Platten, plus highlighting the NFL's My Cause My Cleats Initiative on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

Game Preview: Holiday matchup against the Chiefs on the horizon

Dec 19, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders return to action Monday against another AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.
audio

The Raiders made a primetime statement in Week 15. They can make another against the Chiefs

Dec 19, 2023

JT The Brick, Lincoln Kennedy and Eddie Paskal recap the Raiders' Week 15 win over the Chargers and take a look at the AFC West on Raiders Roundtable.
news

Aidan O'Connell nominated for Week 15 Rookie of the Week

Dec 19, 2023

The Raiders rookie quarterback threw four touchdowns in a 63-21 routing of the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Photos: Raiders go holiday shopping with community members

Dec 19, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit, alumnus Bene Benwikere and Raiderettes went shopping with families for holiday foods and gifts during Smith's Holiday Huddle.
video

Coach Hardegree: 'Every week is a new challenge' 

Dec 19, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree on the play calling in the win over the Chargers and preparing for the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs.
video

Coach Graham: 'Tackling is important this week'

Dec 19, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on defensive end Malcolm Koonce, the Raiders' win over the Chargers and preparing for the Chiefs.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank going into Week 16?

Dec 19, 2023

Take a look at where the Silver and Black landed in the latest power rankings after their win against the Chargers. 
video

Best sideline sounds from Raiders' Week 15 win vs. Chargers: 'I'm having a great time!'

Dec 19, 2023

Go behind the bench and on the sidelines for the best sights and sounds from the Raiders' Week 15 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

By The Numbers: Looking back at the stats from the Raiders' outstanding Thursday performance

Dec 18, 2023

Take a look at some of the key numbers from the Week 15 win over the Chargers.
news

Las Vegas Raiders announce 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award recipient for their work in support of social justice

Dec 18, 2023

Angela Cook was recognized at the Raiders' Inspire Change game on Dec. 14, 2023, for going above and beyond in her pursuit of social justice.
gallery

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. Chargers

Dec 18, 2023

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
View All
Advertising