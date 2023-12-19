Game Preview: Holiday matchup against the Chiefs on the horizon

The Raiders will try to ride the high spirits of their historic victory over the Chargers into Arrowhead on Monday as they face the Chiefs for the second time in four weeks. When the division rivals last met in Week 12, the Silver and Black got a hot start, up 14-0 in the second quarter, but steam ran out as the Chiefs put up 31 points while the Raiders could only muster a field goal more.

Kansas City lost its last two home games before breaking the losing streak with a 27-17 road win over the Patriots. The Chiefs scored exactly 17 points in both of those losses and have never scored fewer than 20 points in three straight home games under Head Coach Andy Reid. Notably, Patrick Mahomes has never lost three straight home starts.

"You're playing against a Hall of Fame coach, probably the best quarterback in the National Football League, and a defense that's still playing lights out," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce said. "So, for us, what we did [Thursday] was great. Just like we do when we lost, reset, boom, put that behind us, look in front of us and understand the challenge that we have, and play our kind of ball. That's what we want to do. We've done that twice now, the Giants and this game, where all three phases have contributed to a win. And if we can continue to do that, it'll give ourselves a chance to play well on Christmas Day."