Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank going into Week 16?

Dec 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

NFL.com

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 28

Analysis: "The best way to rebound from a shutout, they say, is dropping a nine-TD bomb on your opponent four days later. From (tied with) the fewest points scored to the most for the franchise ever, all in an 80-hour span."

ESPN

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 28

Analysis: "Their 64 penalties are three fewer than the Vikings and, for the first time since Dec. 4, 2005, the Raiders had a penalty-free game, in a Week 12 loss to the Chiefs. Las Vegas interim coach Antonio Pierce credits an increased attention to detail. 'That's what you want to see with your team growing,' Pierce said, 'especially in the later part of the season.'"

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 24

Analysis: "It's too bad they don't play the Chargers every week. They looked unbeatable in that game."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 28

Analysis: "In Week 14, the Raiders were shut out 3-0 in a miserable performance offensively. Four days later, the team set a new franchise scoring record, dropping 63 points on the Chargers."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 28

Analysis: "Aidan O'Connell threw four touchdowns against the Chargers, all in the first half, and the Raiders set a franchise record with 63 points."

Fox Sports

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 29

Analysis: "It's a big jump up the board, but it feels justified after they scored 63 points."

