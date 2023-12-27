Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after win over Chiefs?

Analysis: "Crosby is tied for first in the league in defensive splash plays with Khalil Mack (51). He's been the only consistent bright spot in an all-over-the-place Raiders season, and consistency is maybe his best trait. Crosby has played 95 percent of the defensive snaps for the Raiders this season, a staggering number for a defensive lineman, and the Raiders are suddenly on a two-game winning streak after beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday."