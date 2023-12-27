Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after win over Chiefs?

Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "Pierce has had a few warts on his résumé since taking over, including a home shutout, but the past two games have been impressive: a 63-21 shellacking of the Chargers and a win at Arrowhead, just the second for the Raiders in the past decade."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "O'Connell has been serviceable at times and looked like a fourth-round rookie at others. The Raiders are 4-4 in his starts as he has thrown for 1,675 yards with 8 TDs (plus one rushing TD) and 7 INTs while completing 61.5% of his attempts..."
Current ranking: 22
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "Crosby is tied for first in the league in defensive splash plays with Khalil Mack (51). He's been the only consistent bright spot in an all-over-the-place Raiders season, and consistency is maybe his best trait. Crosby has played 95 percent of the defensive snaps for the Raiders this season, a staggering number for a defensive lineman, and the Raiders are suddenly on a two-game winning streak after beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday."
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "Impressive showing in K.C. keeps their faint playoff hopes alive. They are playing hard for Antonio Pierce."
Current ranking: 14
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis:"Back in 2021, the Raiders opted for Josh McDaniels rather than taking the interim tag off of Rich Bisaccia. Will they go the same route with Antonio Pierce, or has his impressive run been enough to earn the full-time gig?"
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "On the bright side, the Raiders essentially beat the Chiefs with their defense and a run game led by Zamir White. While it's hard to wrap your arms around the Raiders because of their lackluster passing attack, no one can deny that they're playing their best football of the season at the right time."
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis: "Believe it or not, they're still in the mix for the AFC West crown. Credit a defense that's scored four touchdowns over the past two weeks."
