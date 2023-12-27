Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after win over Chiefs?

Dec 27, 2023 at 09:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

NFL.com

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "Pierce has had a few warts on his résumé since taking over, including a home shutout, but the past two games have been impressive: a 63-21 shellacking of the Chargers and a win at Arrowhead, just the second for the Raiders in the past decade."

ESPN

Current ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "O'Connell has been serviceable at times and looked like a fourth-round rookie at others. The Raiders are 4-4 in his starts as he has thrown for 1,675 yards with 8 TDs (plus one rushing TD) and 7 INTs while completing 61.5% of his attempts..."

The Athletic

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 22

Analysis: "Crosby is tied for first in the league in defensive splash plays with Khalil Mack (51). He's been the only consistent bright spot in an all-over-the-place Raiders season, and consistency is maybe his best trait. Crosby has played 95 percent of the defensive snaps for the Raiders this season, a staggering number for a defensive lineman, and the Raiders are suddenly on a two-game winning streak after beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Monday."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "Impressive showing in K.C. keeps their faint playoff hopes alive. They are playing hard for Antonio Pierce."

FOX Sports

Current ranking: 14

Previous ranking: 21

Analysis:"Back in 2021, the Raiders opted for Josh McDaniels rather than taking the interim tag off of Rich Bisaccia. Will they go the same route with Antonio Pierce, or has his impressive run been enough to earn the full-time gig?"

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "On the bright side, the Raiders essentially beat the Chiefs with their defense and a run game led by Zamir White. While it's hard to wrap your arms around the Raiders because of their lackluster passing attack, no one can deny that they're playing their best football of the season at the right time."

WPMOY2023_thumbnail

Vote For Crosby

Show support for Maxx Crosby as the Silver and Black's WPMOY nominee.

Vote Now

USA Today

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 21

Analysis: "Believe it or not, they're still in the mix for the AFC West crown. Credit a defense that's scored four touchdowns over the past two weeks."

Gameday Photos: Week 16 vs. Chiefs

View photos from the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
1 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
2 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
3 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
4 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
5 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
6 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
7 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
8 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
9 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
10 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
11 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
12 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
13 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
14 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
15 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
16 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
17 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
18 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
19 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
20 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
21 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
22 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
23 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
24 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
25 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
26 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
27 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
28 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
29 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
30 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
31 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
32 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
33 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
34 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
35 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
36 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
37 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
38 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
39 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
40 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
41 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
42 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
43 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
44 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
45 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) recovers a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after recovering a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
46 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) celebrates with defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after recovering a fumble for an 8-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
47 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
48 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
49 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) returns an interception for a 33-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for two-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
50 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) rushes for two-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
51 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
52 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
53 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
54 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
55 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
56 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
57 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
58 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
59 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
60 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
61 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
62 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
63 / 113

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
64 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
65 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
66 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
67 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
68 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
69 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
70 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
71 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
72 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
73 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
74 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
75 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
76 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
77 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
78 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
79 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
80 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
81 / 113

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
82 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
83 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
84 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
85 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
86 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
87 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
88 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
89 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
90 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
91 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 35-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
92 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 35-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
93 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
94 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
95 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
96 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
97 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
98 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
99 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
100 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
101 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
102 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
103 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
104 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
105 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
106 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
107 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
108 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
109 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
110 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
111 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70), center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
112 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
113 / 113

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank going into Week 16?

Take a look at where the Silver and Black landed in the latest power rankings after their win against the Chargers. 
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after their Week 10 victory? 

Take a look at where the Raiders landed in the latest power rankings after a win over the Jets. 
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after their Week 1 victory?

Take a look at where the Raiders landed in the latest power rankings after a win in Denver. 
news

Power Rankings: How do the Raiders stack up after thrilling victory?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' win over the Patriots.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after third straight win

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Chargers.
news

Power Rankings: Where did the experts rank the Raiders after big win in Seattle?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 12 win over the Seahawks.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after win in Denver?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 11 win over the Broncos.
news

Power Rankings: Raiders rise in the ranks following win over Texans

Take a look at the latest power rankings from experts around the media.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their win over the Broncos?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from experts around the media.
news

Power Rankings: Where did the Raiders land ahead of Week 1?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from various media outlets ahead of the season opener.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand at the end of the regular season?

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Raiders' 35-32 win over the Chargers.

Latest Content

audio

Esperanza de postemporada sigue viva para Las Vegas | RPN

Dec 27, 2023

Los Raiders sorprendieron a Kansas City y con ello su duelo frente a los Potros sigue siendo importante al seguir teniendo posibilidades de calificar a la postemporada. Harry Ruiz repasa el triunfo contra los Jefes y lo que viene para los Malosos ante Indianápolis.
news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after win over Chiefs?

Dec 27, 2023

Take a look at what media experts had to say about the Silver and Black after Week 16.
news

Welcome to Raider Nation, Welles Davis Stabler-Lane

Dec 27, 2023

Marissa Stabler, the daughter of the late Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler, gave birth to son Welles on December 25, 2023 – coincidentally the Hall of Famer's birthday.
news

Three Key Plays: Two defensive touchdowns in 7 seconds help lock up Raiders' victory

Dec 26, 2023

The Raiders defense stood strong against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, leaving Kansas City with 20-14 win.
news

By the Numbers: Defense led the way to top the Chiefs in Week 16

Dec 26, 2023

Take a look at a few of the key numbers from Week 16. 
news

2023 NFL playoff picture: Where the Raiders stand among the AFC heading into Week 17

Dec 26, 2023

Following two divisional wins, the Raiders sit at the 11th seed in the AFC with postseason hopes still alive.
video

Coach Pierce recaps win over the Chiefs: 'We got guys that love football'

Dec 26, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and provide his early impressions of the Indianapolis Colts.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 12.26.23 | Week 16 vs. Chiefs | RPP

Dec 26, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 20-14 win over the Chiefs

Dec 26, 2023

The Silver and Black earned their first win over the Chiefs since 2020. Take a look back at all the highlights.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chiefs | Week 16

Dec 26, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 16 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

Malcolm Koonce has taken the next step as an NFL pass rusher | Raiders Review

Dec 26, 2023

In this week's Raiders Review, analysts Eric Allen reviews defensive end Malcolm Koonce's performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

'This is a special moment': Raiders beat the Chiefs as the defense contains Patrick Mahomes | Raiders Gameday

Dec 25, 2023

JT The Brick is joined by analyst Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 16 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Raiders Gameday.
View All
Advertising