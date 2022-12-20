Power Rankings: How do the Raiders stack up after thrilling victory?

Dec 20, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 15 win over the Chargers.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 18

Analysis: "The Raiders, man. Derek Carr's dramatic fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Keelan Cole was high theater, but Chandler Jones' stunning lateral snatch-and-score as time expired qualifies as one of the most shocking plays in Silver & Black history."

ESPN

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "After GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels built an RB-by-committee approach, [Josh] Jacobs 'surprised' McDaniels and has more than proved his worth as RB1. His career-high 1,495 rushing yards lead the NFL, and his 86-yard walk-off scamper in Seattle is the league's longest run of the season."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 19

Analysis: "That was an amazing victory over the Patriots to keep them alive."

The Ringer

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 26

Analysis: "It was a miracle for Las Vegas..."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 22

Previous ranking: 24

Analysis: "Life in the NFL is a lot easier when you win."

