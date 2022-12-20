Power Rankings: How do the Raiders stack up after thrilling victory?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 15 win over the Chargers.
Current ranking: 16
Previous ranking: 18
Analysis: "The Raiders, man. Derek Carr's dramatic fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Keelan Cole was high theater, but Chandler Jones' stunning lateral snatch-and-score as time expired qualifies as one of the most shocking plays in Silver & Black history."
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "After GM Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels built an RB-by-committee approach, [Josh] Jacobs 'surprised' McDaniels and has more than proved his worth as RB1. His career-high 1,495 rushing yards lead the NFL, and his 86-yard walk-off scamper in Seattle is the league's longest run of the season."
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 19
Analysis: "That was an amazing victory over the Patriots to keep them alive."
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 26
Analysis: "It was a miracle for Las Vegas..."
Current ranking: 22
Previous ranking: 24
Analysis: "Life in the NFL is a lot easier when you win."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 15 win over the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.