Presented By

By the Numbers: The Raiders delivered in clutch time to bring home victory 

Dec 19, 2022 at 02:19 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders won their sixth game this season in unpredictable fashion Sunday evening.

The Raiders rallied to a victory against their head coach's former team, the Patriots, propelled by a fumble recovery from an edge rusher that spent four seasons himself in New England. Despite the last play, the Raiders did a lot of good things throughout the game on the path to the win, making big plays in crucial situations.

Here's a breakdown of a few numbers that led the Silver and Black to victory against the Patriots.

Related Links

3

Chandler Jones' fumble recovery for a touchdown Sunday was the Raiders' third walk-off touchdown this season. The other two came from Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs in overtime clashes against the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in back-to-back weeks.

It was also the third time in NFL history a fumble recovery for a touchdown has won the game at the end of regulation. The other two being New England Patriots' Chuck Shonta who did so against the NY Titans (now Jets) in 1960, and Raiders' Dave Casper against the Chargers in 1978 (Holy Roller game).

2

Jones' walk-off defensive touchdown was the second touchdown of his NFL career. His first occurred in 2013 – his second season in the league – where he recovered a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

3,304

In Darren Waller's first game back since Week 5, he greeted Allegiant Stadium with a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first half. With 48 yards on the day, he continued to move his way up into the Raiders history books, now second all-time in most receiving yards by a tight end with 3,304 yards. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Casper and trails only Todd Christensen (5, 872).

2014

Near the end of second quarter, Malcolm Koonce came away with a blocked punt on Michael Palardy, setting the Raiders offense up with great field position for Mack Hollins' five-yard touchdown grab to end the half. Koonce's blocked punt was the first for the Raiders since 2014 (Denico Autry against the Seattle Seahawks).

15.385

The Silver and Black defense played exceptionally in third-down situations. The Patriots offense went 2-of-13 on third down against the Raiders, which is a 15.385 percent success rate. This also aided the Raiders in time of possession, out-gaining New England by nearly seven minutes.

112

The defense also made things uncomfortable for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who completed less than 42 percent of his throws. The edge rushing duo of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones hit the quarterback a combined five times throughout the game. Jones' 112 passing yards are the fewest the Raiders defense has allowed to a quarterback this season.

1.7

With 37 seconds left in regulation,Derek Carr connected with Keelan Cole to tie the game. According to Next Gen Stats, the 30-yard touchdown grab had a 20.6 percent completion probability, with Cole having a mere 1.7 yards of sideline separation on the catch.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Patriots | Week 15

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 15 win over the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole's (84) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole's (84) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's (13) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins' (10) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins' (10) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson's (21) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson's (21) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller's (83) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole's (6) helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 130

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) blocks during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) blocks during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with center Andre James (68) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with center Andre James (68) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) blocks a punt during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) blocks a punt during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 130

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) downs a punt at the 2-yard line during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) downs a punt at the 2-yard line during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) returns a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after returning a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after returning a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after returning a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after returning a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 130

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: 5 Raiders making their mark on the 2022 season

Breaking down some of the Silver and Black's top stats with four games left in the regular season.

news

By the Numbers: Complimentary football helps Raiders notch another divisional victory

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Chandler Jones put up big numbers against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

news

By the Numbers: A look into Josh Jacobs' historic day in Seattle

There's too many numbers and records to count when evaluating the running back's performance Sunday.

news

By the Numbers: All-around team effort helps Raiders get first road win

A few Raiders continued to put their stamp on NFL history in the overtime win in Denver.

news

By the Numbers: Raiders dominated the line of scrimmage in Week 7 victory

The tale of the numbers behind the 38-20 win over the Texans in Allegiant Stadium.

news

By the Numbers: Recapping the Raiders' top stats at the bye week

As the Silver and Black head into their bye week, several of their players are atop the NFL in some categories.

news

By the Numbers: Josh Jacobs, Raiders offense shine bright against Denver Broncos

The Raiders were active on the ground in their divisional win Sunday.

news

By the Numbers: What's in store for the 2022 Raiders?

A few numbers breaking down the Raiders' 2022 schedule, following the league reveal Thursday.

news

By the Numbers: The Raiders' wide receiver additions can do it all

Davante Adams, Demarcus Robinson and Mack Hollins could play impactful roles for the Raiders offense, based off their previous success.

news

By the Numbers: Cliff Branch's Hall of Fame induction is long overdue

Take a look at a few numbers that sum up Branch's legendary career following his selection for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

news

By the Numbers: Several Raiders have written their name at the top of the record books this season

Here's a list of a few franchise records that fell in Week 18 against the Chargers.

Advertising