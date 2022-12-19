By the Numbers: The Raiders delivered in clutch time to bring home victory 

The Las Vegas Raiders won their sixth game this season in unpredictable fashion Sunday evening.
The Raiders rallied to a victory against their head coach's former team, the Patriots, propelled by a fumble recovery from an edge rusher that spent four seasons himself in New England. Despite the last play, the Raiders did a lot of good things throughout the game on the path to the win, making big plays in crucial situations.
Here's a breakdown of a few numbers that led the Silver and Black to victory against the Patriots.
3
Chandler Jones' fumble recovery for a touchdown Sunday was the Raiders' third walk-off touchdown this season. The other two came from Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs in overtime clashes against the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks in back-to-back weeks.
It was also the third time in NFL history a fumble recovery for a touchdown has won the game at the end of regulation. The other two being New England Patriots' Chuck Shonta who did so against the NY Titans (now Jets) in 1960, and Raiders' Dave Casper against the Chargers in 1978 (Holy Roller game).
2
Jones' walk-off defensive touchdown was the second touchdown of his NFL career. His first occurred in 2013 – his second season in the league – where he recovered a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens.
3,304
In Darren Waller's first game back since Week 5, he greeted Allegiant Stadium with a 25-yard touchdown catch in the first half. With 48 yards on the day, he continued to move his way up into the Raiders history books, now second all-time in most receiving yards by a tight end with 3,304 yards. He surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Casper and trails only Todd Christensen (5, 872).
2014
Near the end of second quarter, Malcolm Koonce came away with a blocked punt on Michael Palardy, setting the Raiders offense up with great field position for Mack Hollins' five-yard touchdown grab to end the half. Koonce's blocked punt was the first for the Raiders since 2014 (Denico Autry against the Seattle Seahawks).
15.385
The Silver and Black defense played exceptionally in third-down situations. The Patriots offense went 2-of-13 on third down against the Raiders, which is a 15.385 percent success rate. This also aided the Raiders in time of possession, out-gaining New England by nearly seven minutes.
112
The defense also made things uncomfortable for Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who completed less than 42 percent of his throws. The edge rushing duo of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones hit the quarterback a combined five times throughout the game. Jones' 112 passing yards are the fewest the Raiders defense has allowed to a quarterback this season.
1.7
With 37 seconds left in regulation,Derek Carr connected with Keelan Cole to tie the game. According to Next Gen Stats, the 30-yard touchdown grab had a 20.6 percent completion probability, with Cole having a mere 1.7 yards of sideline separation on the catch.
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 15 win over the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.