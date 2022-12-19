'It's definitely a top memory': Chandler Jones seals the game with a fumble recovery for a touchdown

Dec 18, 2022 at 06:30 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

As Chandler Jones sat at his locker postgame trying to collect his thoughts, his teammate Kyle Peko approached the edge rusher with a cell phone in hand.

In a small huddle consisting of Jones, Peko and Bilal Nichols, the three defensive lineman watched the highlight of the last play of the 30-24 win against the Patriots. It was the first thing on Peko's Twitter feed.

As Jones stared at Peko's phone, watching his game-winning fumble recovery turn into a touchdown, he was still trying to process his emotions.

"Oh my God" and "Did that just happen?" are the only things Jones could muster up to say, watching the play back for the first time. He was still roughly 35 minutes removed from catching a lateral pitch from Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers with the game tied at 24 and no time left in regulation.

"It was a desperado situation. I knew there was zero time left once the ball was in the air," Jones recalled. "I knew they were going to try and push the ball back to make a play. I saw Jakobi spotting up to go back across the field and once I saw him spotting up, I kind of looked back to see who was around me. And Mac Jones was right there, not really calling for the ball but by himself.

"I jumped up and grabbed the ball. When I caught it, Mac Jones was there, looking at me. I just stiff-armed him and ran to the end zone."

Jones' reaction to watching the play back resembled the feelings of his coaches, teammates and fans watching the game both in Allegiant Stadium and on television. The locker room, while in a joyous mood, had an overwhelming feeling of astonishment regarding the fashion of the final play.

"Once Rhamondre [Stevenson] pitched the ball to Jakobi, I figured we'd probably just tackle whoever had it, that would be it and we'd go to overtime," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "When I saw the ball up in the air and I saw Chandler underneath it, I'm thinking, 'Oh my God, we might have a chance at this.' When he caught it, I saw Mac [Jones] was back there and just hoping that he could avoid whatever effort that Mac had to tackle him, and then hopefully have enough juice left in his body to get to the end zone."

"Sometimes it's not pretty, but it's not about style points," McDaniels added. "It's about the result. Very proud of the effort and the result today."

Maxx Crosby was on the other side of Jones as the play occurred, in close reach of Meyers when he pitched the ball. The Condor stopped in his tracks, looking back toward his teammate. When asked what he remembers from the moment, all Crosby could do was let out a big laugh. He, like his teammates, still hadn't fully processed what he just witnessed.

"Honestly, we weren't expecting that," said Crosby. "We knew it was the last play of the game, so in my head I was thinking, 'Maybe they'll just try to launch it up in the end zone and then we'll go to overtime.' But they reversed field and Chan made a play. I couldn't believe it. It's incredible.

"That's football right there. You trust the process, you keep working and good things are going to happen."

While still at a loss for words, Jones can enjoy his touchdown and the dramatic win for what it's worth. Another play that adds to the legacy of Chandler Jones, who's already accomplished so much in his 11-year career.

And it couldn't have come against better opponent: the team that drafted him in 2012.

"It's definitely a top moment. It's definitely a top memory," Jones said. "I've scored a touchdown before, but to win the game? What?"

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), cornerback Tyler Hall (37), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), cornerback Tyler Hall (37), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after recovering a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after recovering a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

