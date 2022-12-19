'It's definitely a top memory': Chandler Jones seals the game with a fumble recovery for a touchdown

As Chandler Jones sat at his locker postgame trying to collect his thoughts, his teammate Kyle Peko approached the edge rusher with a cell phone in hand.

In a small huddle consisting of Jones, Peko and Bilal Nichols, the three defensive lineman watched the highlight of the last play of the 30-24 win against the Patriots. It was the first thing on Peko's Twitter feed.

As Jones stared at Peko's phone, watching his game-winning fumble recovery turn into a touchdown, he was still trying to process his emotions.

"Oh my God" and "Did that just happen?" are the only things Jones could muster up to say, watching the play back for the first time. He was still roughly 35 minutes removed from catching a lateral pitch from Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers with the game tied at 24 and no time left in regulation.

"It was a desperado situation. I knew there was zero time left once the ball was in the air," Jones recalled. "I knew they were going to try and push the ball back to make a play. I saw Jakobi spotting up to go back across the field and once I saw him spotting up, I kind of looked back to see who was around me. And Mac Jones was right there, not really calling for the ball but by himself.