AJ Cole honored pregame for nomination as Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Before the Raiders' matchup against the New England Patriots, AJ Cole was honored for his nomination as the Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Joined on the field before kickoff by Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and General Manager Dave Ziegler, Cole was presented with a crystal trophy inscribed with his name to commemorate the nomination. The punter was chosen as the Silver and Black's nominee for his excellence on the field as well as off it through his efforts to give back to the community, most notably with Special Olympics Nevada.

"The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities," Cole said. "I've learned a lot working with these amazing kids and amazing humans. ... I love the city of Las Vegas. I love this community and I love Raider Nation. I'm so honored to be your nominee."