AJ Cole honored pregame for nomination as Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year

Dec 18, 2022 at 01:00 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Cole_thumb_121822

Before the Raiders' matchup against the New England Patriots, AJ Cole was honored for his nomination as the Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Joined on the field before kickoff by Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and General Manager Dave Ziegler, Cole was presented with a crystal trophy inscribed with his name to commemorate the nomination. The punter was chosen as the Silver and Black's nominee for his excellence on the field as well as off it through his efforts to give back to the community, most notably with Special Olympics Nevada.

"The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities," Cole said. "I've learned a lot working with these amazing kids and amazing humans. ... I love the city of Las Vegas. I love this community and I love Raider Nation. I'm so honored to be your nominee."

Beginning in his college years at North Carolina State and continuing on in his NFL career, Cole has been an advocate for the children and adults who are part of Special Olympics, most recently holding a flag football game for athletes of the program. Earlier this year, he participated in sending off the local Special Olympian contingent to the USA Games in Orlando, Florida, and spent quality time with athletes and coaches over dinner.

As one of 32 nominees, Cole will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments.

To help Cole earn additional donations for Special Olympics Nevada, fans can join a social media campaign to show support for the punter through Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge and AJ Cole or #WPMOYChallenge and @AJCole90.

The nominee who receives the most hashtag mentions will win an additional $25,000 donation to his charity of choice, the runner-up will receive $10,000 and the third-place winner will receive $5,000 from Nationwide.

The Water Payton Man of the Year winner will be announced at NFL Honors in February.

Related Links

WalterPaytonManOfTheYear_PromotionalBanner_2560x1440

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Vote AJ Cole for Walter Payton Man of the Year. Tweet #WPMOYCHALLENGE @AJCOLE90

Vote Now

Pregame sights from Week 15 vs. Patriots

Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 128

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Mitch Singler arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Rabbi Mendy Harlig of the Chabad of Southern Nevada, Rabbi Levi Harlig of the Chabad Friendship Circle and The Dancing Dreidels say a ceremonial prayer and light a menorah to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 128

Rabbi Mendy Harlig of the Chabad of Southern Nevada, Rabbi Levi Harlig of the Chabad Friendship Circle and The Dancing Dreidels say a ceremonial prayer and light a menorah to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Rabbi Mendy Harlig of the Chabad of Southern Nevada, Rabbi Levi Harlig of the Chabad Friendship Circle and The Dancing Dreidels say a ceremonial prayer and light a menorah to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 128

Rabbi Mendy Harlig of the Chabad of Southern Nevada, Rabbi Levi Harlig of the Chabad Friendship Circle and The Dancing Dreidels say a ceremonial prayer and light a menorah to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole is awarded the nomination as the Las Vegas Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole is awarded the nomination as the Las Vegas Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole is awarded the nomination as the Las Vegas Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole is awarded the nomination as the Las Vegas Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Award on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) warming up before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 128

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The American flag is displayed by Personal Seat License (PSL) holders on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 128

The American flag is displayed by Personal Seat License (PSL) holders on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Maelyn Jarmon performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 128

Singer Maelyn Jarmon performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
North Las Vegas Mayor, Pamela Goynes-Brown, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 128

North Las Vegas Mayor, Pamela Goynes-Brown, lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 128

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

'It's definitely a top memory': Chandler Jones seals the game with a fumble recovery for a touchdown

The Raiders couldn't have won the game in more dramatic fashion, with their third walk-off touchdown this season.

news

Raiders consiguen victoria milagrosa en Las Vegas

Chandler Jones consigue su primera anotacion con los Malosos para darle el triunfo al conjunto negro y plata sobre los Patriotas.

news

Social Reactions: Twitter erupts over Raiders' wild win against Patriots

A dramatic finish thanks to Chandler Jones had social media going crazy for the Silver and Black.

news

Quick Snap: Defensive touchdown in the final seconds gives Raiders the win over Patriots

On the last play of the game, Chandler Jones recovered a fumble and returned it for 48 yards in dramatic fashion to give the Silver and Black the 30-24 win.

Advertising