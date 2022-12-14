How a Special Olympics flag football game helped AJ Cole view the game from a different lens

This opportunity gave Cole the chance take a step back from the grind of being an NFL player, and enjoy the moment. He took away just as much from coaching the athletes as they did playing for him.

"They had fun and were so positive, encouraging and uplifting to each other," he said. "There's plenty of lessons I can take from they way they handle the game, how they attacked it and their spirit. That's an awesome opportunity for me to change my perspective on football a little bit and see it in a different light.

"Sometimes during the season, we end up living in a little bit of a bubble and we forget there's a life outside of football. It's good to see that there's all kinds of people with all kinds of different things they're going through, in all walks of life. To be able to be around them is great."