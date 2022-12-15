Raiders' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee AJ Cole hosts community event

Dec 14, 2022 at 04:00 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
ColeCommunity_thumb_121422

HENDERSON, Nev. – Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole, the Silver and Black's nominee for this year's WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE, hosted a community event on Tuesday with his charity of choice, Special Olympics Nevada.

The event was a flag football game where Raiders Alumni who are previous Silver and Black nominees for the Walter Payton Man of the Year played with teams that consisted of special education students from Liberty High School. Raiders Alums Rock Cartwright, Oren O'Neal, Dan Williams, Sam Williams, and Usama Young engaged with the students on the field while competing in the flag football contest.

Cole served as the game's "commissioner" as Liberty High students filled the stands and waived custom cheer cards while supporting their classmates. Members of the Raiderettes were also present to cheer on the participants.

Cole was recently announced as the Raiders' nominee for the award, considered one of the league's most prestigious honors. The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. Cole selected Special Olympics Nevada as his charity of choice, as he has a special place in his heart for athletes who face the added challenge of dealing with intellectual disabilities.

He has been a devout advocate for the children and adults who are part of Special Olympics Nevada, supporting athletes with continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other athletes and the community.

WalterPaytonManOfTheYear_PromotionalBanner_2560x1440

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Vote AJ Cole for Walter Payton Man of the Year. Tweet #WPMOYCHALLENGE @AJCOLE90

Vote Now

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's Charity Challenge (now through January 8, 2023), a social media campaign which gives fans the opportunity to show support for Cole as the Silver and Black's WPMOY nominee and offers the Raiders punter a chance to secure additional donations from Nationwide for Special Olympics Nevada. Fans are encouraged to vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge and AJ Cole or #WPMOYChallenge and @AJCole90.

The event this week is the latest in an extensive list of activities that Cole has been involved in to support the Special Olympics. Earlier this year, Cole participated in sending off the local Special Olympians contingent who were competing in the USA Games in Orlando, Florida. He spent quality time with athletes and coaches over an exclusive dinner at the popular Las Vegas eatery Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen and presented each Special Olympian with a custom Raiders jersey and gifts.

Last year, Cole took part in the Special Olympics Nevada's International Day of Dance while in 2020 he participated in several events in the midst of the pandemic, beginning with virtually participating in the Special Olympics Nevada Health and Fitness at Home. Cole led athletes from Nevada and Northern California in a fun and engaging virtual workout as part of the Healthy Athletes program.

He also shared his at-home workouts to stay in performance shape and discussed the importance of staying active and healthy during the offseason, then took additional time for a post-workout Q&A to chat about favorite quarantine activities, recipes, healthy foods, inspiring messages and what they look forward to the most when shelter-in-place is over.

Cole also joined Special Olympic athletes from Nevada and California as they participated in "Virtual Fall Sports & Fitness," a training program similar to their in-person sports season but conducted from the safety of their homes. Cole virtually stretched and sweated with athletes from flag football, golf and soccer in a conditioning workout lead by a fitness instructor. The Raiders selected Cole to accept the team's Philanthropic Volunteer of the Year Award during the Special Olympics Volunteer of the Year Awards show.

Related Content

news

Raiders, Smith's take Las Vegas families on 'Holiday Huddle' shopping spree

Raiders rookies Brittain Brown, Luke Masterson, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Raiders Alumnus Roy Hart and Raiderette Katsura, along with Raiders and Smith's staffs, were on hand to support this cause.

news

Raiders place LB Jayon Brown on injured reserve, sign G Netane Muti

Additionally, the team signed free agents LB Kana'i Mauga and OL Willie Wright to the practice squad.

news

Las Vegas Raiders Announce Return of 'Raiders 5K'

The annual Raiders 5K, presented by Intermountain Healthcare, will be held both virtually and for the first time, in person on March 4, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders sign DT Kyle Peko to active roster, sign LB Austin Calitro to practice squad

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have released DT Kendal Vickers.

news

AJ Cole named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Cole demonstrates consistency in positive character and models a lifestyle of giving back as he continues to advance efforts and make an impactful mark in the community.

news

Raiders activate CB Nate Hobbs from injured reserve

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed G Lester Cotton Sr. on the Reserve/Injured list and elevated DT Kyle Peko from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Tower of Power will perform National Anthem prior to kickoff on Sunday

Tower of Power, who, like the Silver and Black were founded in the Bay Area more than a half century ago, has delivered the best in funk and soul music and has frequently performed at Raiders games.

news

Raiders to honor Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch at halftime

The Branch family will be joined by a group of Raiders Pro Football Hall of Famers for his Ring of Excellence presentation during the halftime tribute that will include Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

news

Raiders again engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop

Matthew Butler and Sam Webb visited students from Grant Sawyer Middle School in Las Vegas to participate in a workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music.

news

Raiders assist Southern Nevada community for Thanksgiving, offensive line makes 'Turkey Time' donation, distributes meals

Yesterday, in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Raiders offensive line assisted with distributing 600 meal boxes that included turkeys, complete fixings and fresh vegetables during a drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Raiders claim DL Jerry Tillery

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound defensive lineman was originally drafted by the Chargers in the first round (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft and has played in 54 games with 29 starts during his four-year career.

Advertising