Quick Snap: Defensive touchdown in the final seconds gives Raiders the win over Patriots

Dec 18, 2022 at 04:40 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

What an ending

The Raiders held a 17-3 lead at halftime, but the Patriots came out with a fire to score 21 unanswered points in the second half.

New England strung together some drives behind the legs of Las Vegas native Rhamondre Stevenson, who finished with 172 rushing yards on 19 carries. Their defense also held their end of the bargain, sacking Derek Carr three times – all of which occurred in the second half.

Despite all of that, Chandler Jones called game. On the last play of the game, the edge rusher recovered a fumble and returned it for 48 yards in dramatic fashion to give the Silver and Black the 30-24 win.

The redemption story

Penalties were a huge issue for the Raiders offense throughout the entirety of this contest.

The Silver and Black end this one with 13 penalties, amounting to 90 yards. The penalties are even more detrimental considering the Raiders controlled the tempo for most of the game.

Josh Jacobs had another good showing, however was limited on the ground in the second half. The running back finished with 93 rushing yards, however only 23 of those came in the second half. All-Pro receiver Davante Adams was held without a reception in the second half as well.

Keelan Cole stepped up in a big way for the Raiders, catching a 30-yard pass for a touchdown that tied the game.

View photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 106

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a 25-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), cornerback Tyler Hall (37), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), cornerback Tyler Hall (37), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 106

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates with wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) celebrates after making a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up to kick a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) recovers a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after recovering a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after recovering a fumble for a 48-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field after the regular season home game
90 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) exits the field after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
