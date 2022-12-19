Quick Snap: Defensive touchdown in the final seconds gives Raiders the win over Patriots

The redemption story

Penalties were a huge issue for the Raiders offense throughout the entirety of this contest.

The Silver and Black end this one with 13 penalties, amounting to 90 yards. The penalties are even more detrimental considering the Raiders controlled the tempo for most of the game.

Josh Jacobs had another good showing, however was limited on the ground in the second half. The running back finished with 93 rushing yards, however only 23 of those came in the second half. All-Pro receiver Davante Adams was held without a reception in the second half as well.