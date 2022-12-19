Quick Snap: Defensive touchdown in the final seconds gives Raiders the win over Patriots

What an ending
The Raiders held a 17-3 lead at halftime, but the Patriots came out with a fire to score 21 unanswered points in the second half.
New England strung together some drives behind the legs of Las Vegas native Rhamondre Stevenson, who finished with 172 rushing yards on 19 carries. Their defense also held their end of the bargain, sacking Derek Carr three times – all of which occurred in the second half.
Despite all of that, Chandler Jones called game. On the last play of the game, the edge rusher recovered a fumble and returned it for 48 yards in dramatic fashion to give the Silver and Black the 30-24 win.
The redemption story
Penalties were a huge issue for the Raiders offense throughout the entirety of this contest.
The Silver and Black end this one with 13 penalties, amounting to 90 yards. The penalties are even more detrimental considering the Raiders controlled the tempo for most of the game.
Josh Jacobs had another good showing, however was limited on the ground in the second half. The running back finished with 93 rushing yards, however only 23 of those came in the second half. All-Pro receiver Davante Adams was held without a reception in the second half as well.
Keelan Cole stepped up in a big way for the Raiders, catching a 30-yard pass for a touchdown that tied the game.
