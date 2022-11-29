Power Rankings: Where did the experts rank the Raiders after big win in Seattle?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 12 win over the Seahawks.
Current ranking: 17
Previous ranking: 26
Analysis: "Jacobs was a man possessed on Sunday in Seattle, setting a franchise record with 303 yards from scrimmage, including the 86-yard touchdown run in overtime that delivered a dramatic 40-34 win. That's two straight overtime conquests for the Raiders, who continue to play heart-attack football under Josh McDaniels."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 27
Analysis: "The Raiders, coming off two straight OT wins, seem to have rediscovered the lucky charm they had in closing last season with four straight wins to get into the playoffs."
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 26
Analysis: "Josh Jacobs was outstanding against Seattle. ... At 4-7, they aren't dead yet."
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 26
Analysis: "Jacobs played through a calf injury to rush for 229 yards on 33 carries to go with 74 yards receiving, setting a Raiders record with 303 yards from scrimmage."
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 25
Analysis: "[T]he former first-round pick had an impressive 86-yard walk-off touchdown run in overtime to beat Seattle and now leads the league in rushing yards with 1,159."
Current ranking: 26
Previous ranking: 28
Analysis: "Josh Jacobs had 303 yards from scrimmage, including an 86-yard walk-off touchdown in overtime. That's tied for the eighth-most yards from scrimmage in any game."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 12 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.