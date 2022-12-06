Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after third straight win

Dec 06, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Chargers.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 17

Analysis: "Sunday's 27-20 conquest showed Josh McDaniels' squad in full bully mode against a Chargers team that was outclassed after jumping out to an early lead. We know Las Vegas is better than its record indicates..."

ESPN

Current ranking: 18

Previous ranking: 20

Analysis: "No. 1 in ...the longest rush of the season. Josh Jacobs' epic 86-yard walk-off run in Seattle on Nov. 27 did more than give the Raiders an overtime win -- it was the longest rush of the season. And it contributes to the Raiders also leading the NFL in average yards after first contact (2.33)."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "Josh Jacobs continues to have big games, and Davante Adams is showing why he was acquired in the trade."

The Athletic

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "The difference for Las Vegas during this three-game winning streak? Aside from Davante Adams exploding, its defense has gone from the worst in the league (32nd in DVOA from Weeks 1-10) to merely below average (20th in DVOA over the last three weeks)."

The Ringer

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "Carr, Adams, and Josh Jacobs are legitimate foundational pieces on offense. Maxx Crosby is a star pass rusher. Las Vegas is and has always been a more talented team than their record has shown this season."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 21

Previous ranking: 26

Analysis: "After a couple overtime wins and a victory over the Chargers, they can dream about winning out and making the playoffs. Will that happen? It's very unlikely. But the fact that it's even mathematically possible is a positive. "

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers | Week 13

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 13 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Locker room signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Locker room signage prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones' (55) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones' (55) locker in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Car's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Car's (4) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins' (10) cleats in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins' (10) cleats in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) cleats in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' (17) cleats in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden's (34) cleats in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden's (34) cleats in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) high fives fans before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Jacob Hollister (88) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Jacob Hollister (88) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) as the team is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) as the team is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) forces a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) defends during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) defends during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55), cornerback Sam Webb (27) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55), cornerback Sam Webb (27) and safety Duron Harmon (30) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90), linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes to make a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes to make a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) go to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) go to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) goes to make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) recovers a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with fans after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates with fans after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) blocks during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) eyes the offense during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) eyes the offense during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) hug in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) hug in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels hug in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels hug in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) exits the field after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) exits the field after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels celebrates a win with the team in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels celebrates a win with the team in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

