Power Rankings: Raiders keep climbing the ranks after third straight win

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 13 win over the Chargers.
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 17
Analysis: "Sunday's 27-20 conquest showed Josh McDaniels' squad in full bully mode against a Chargers team that was outclassed after jumping out to an early lead. We know Las Vegas is better than its record indicates..."
Current ranking: 18
Previous ranking: 20
Analysis: "No. 1 in ...the longest rush of the season. Josh Jacobs' epic 86-yard walk-off run in Seattle on Nov. 27 did more than give the Raiders an overtime win -- it was the longest rush of the season. And it contributes to the Raiders also leading the NFL in average yards after first contact (2.33)."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "Josh Jacobs continues to have big games, and Davante Adams is showing why he was acquired in the trade."
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "The difference for Las Vegas during this three-game winning streak? Aside from Davante Adams exploding, its defense has gone from the worst in the league (32nd in DVOA from Weeks 1-10) to merely below average (20th in DVOA over the last three weeks)."
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "Carr, Adams, and Josh Jacobs are legitimate foundational pieces on offense. Maxx Crosby is a star pass rusher. Las Vegas is and has always been a more talented team than their record has shown this season."
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 26
Analysis: "After a couple overtime wins and a victory over the Chargers, they can dream about winning out and making the playoffs. Will that happen? It's very unlikely. But the fact that it's even mathematically possible is a positive. "
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 13 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.