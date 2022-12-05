By the Numbers: Complimentary football helps Raiders notch another divisional victory

"I thought our guys hung in there and really battled in all three phases," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday morning. "Kind of figured some things out as the game wore on, offensively. I thought our defense tried to contest really everything from the beginning of the game on and make it as hard as we could for them to drive the ball and try to create pressure as much as we could on the quarterback and limit the running game. They got some really good players and they're hard to stop. You just try to contain them as long as you can."