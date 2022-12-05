Presented By

By the Numbers: Complimentary football helps Raiders notch another divisional victory

Dec 05, 2022 at 03:40 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders put together another complete performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In the 27-20 home win Sunday, the Silver and Black compiled 403 yards of total offense with running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiverDavante Adams responsible for 327 yards. On defense, the team sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert five times, while Maxx Crosby and Duron Harmon both forced fumbles.

"I thought our guys hung in there and really battled in all three phases," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday morning. "Kind of figured some things out as the game wore on, offensively. I thought our defense tried to contest really everything from the beginning of the game on and make it as hard as we could for them to drive the ball and try to create pressure as much as we could on the quarterback and limit the running game. They got some really good players and they're hard to stop. You just try to contain them as long as you can."

Here are a few significant numbers that tell the story of the Raiders' third consecutive win.

177

Davante Adams' 177 receiving yards against the Chargers is a 2022 season high for him. In two games against the Los Angeles Chargers this year, he has totaled 318 receiving yards, 18 catches and three touchdowns.

12

With his two touchdowns Sunday, Adams now has 12 receiving touchdowns on the season – which is tied for the league lead. It was also his fourth game this season with multiple touchdown catches, the most of any player in the league.

6

Josh Jacobs had his sixth game this season with at least 150 total scrimmage yards. He's accomplished that feat in each of the Raiders' previous three wins. In that span, he's accounted for 613 total yards of offense.

1,303

Adding another 144 rushing yards to his season total, Jacobs remains the league leader in rushing yards with 1,303. He's also tied for third in the league in rushing touchdowns and has the highest overall PFF grade of any running back (93.4).

3

Chandler Jones made his presence felt against Justin Herbert and the Chargers, sacking the quarterback three times. All three sacks came in the first half. It was Jones' first game with multiple sacks since Week 11 of the 2021 season.

4

Duron Harmon has been a ballhawk for the Raiders. A forced fumble on Austin Ekeler was his fourth created turnover this season. The team captain has two forced fumbles that were recovered by Amik Robertson and Nate Hobbs, as well as two interceptions.

