McDaniels: Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs are 'two really gifted football players'

Dec 04, 2022 at 06:47 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection reached new heights in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers, as Adams recorded a new season high in receiving yards with 177 and set some more Raiders records on the way.

Sunday was Adams' fourth game this season with over 100 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, the most such games in a single season in franchise history. He's also over 1,000 receiving yards on the season, now his fourth career season with 1,000 yards since 2018, which is tied for the second most in the NFL over that span.

"The stats mean a lot to me in the sense that it means that I'm holding up my end of the bargain and I'm doing what I've got to do," Adams said. "The efficiency part is a big part of it too. We've got to make sure we're being as efficient as possible and let the stats and all of that take care of themselves down the road."

Raider Nation's anticipation for the Carr-Adams duo has played out as advertised, especially in AFC West games, with Adams joining Gary Clark and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin as the only players in league history with at least 100 receiving yards in each of their first five division games of a season.

But Carr and Adams don't forsee becoming complacent just because they've gotten three consecutive wins.

"He's well over 1,000 yards. He's well over 10 touchdowns. Everyone said that none of those things would happen and we still have a lot of football left," Carr said postgame.

"There's things that we're working on constantly because we never want to feel like, even if we're having big days, we don't ever want to feel like we haven't," the quarterback added. "We keep that constant pressure on each other. If I don't throw it perfect, I'm like, 'Hey, let's go throw it again.' If he doesn't feel like it was perfect, he's like, 'Let me go run it again.' We keep that mindset."

Related Links

The team couldn't have won without the contributions of Josh Jacobs as well, who was coming off a career game and turned in another standout performance. With Jacobs' 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, he reached 10 touchdowns on the season – his second season of double-digit scores – and joined Marcus Allen (four) as the only players in Raiders franchise history with multiple seasons with 10+ rush touchdowns.

No. 28 continues to impress his quarterback, who sometimes can't believe the 5-foot-10, 220-pound running back picks up as many yards per carry as he does. Today, Jacobs averaged 5.5 ypc.

"I turn around sometimes and I'm like, 'Uh, I don't know.' And then he squirts through," Carr said. "He's up there on the safety and he turns a two-yard run, three-yard run into eight, nine, 10, 12. It's those little hidden yards. 'Oh, good run.' No, you can't overlook how special that is."

Jacobs ended the day with 144 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 touches, despite a calf injury that had him questionable to play this week. On the way to the Week 13 win, No. 28 continued to carve his name into franchise history, surpassing Marcus Allen (1,236) for the most rushing yards through 12 games in a season.

He noted that his recent success wouldn't be possible without his teammates on the field – especially the ones in the trenches.

"I think they believe in me like I believe in them," he said of the offensive line. "I encourage those guys all the time. I'm their biggest advocate. … You could tell that they lay it out on the line for me and that's a great feeling to have."

While the Raiders offensive line garnered much attention throughout the early parts of the season as the coaching staff tried out different combinations, they've been gelling as of late in getting the run game going and today, kept Carr's jersey clean.

"Probably the thing that I was most proud of today, we didn't get sacked and we didn't lose a yard in the running game," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said postgame. "Offensively, this is a defense that they create issues before you even snap the ball because they line up in so many different unique alignments and fronts and locations."

Working on a short week with Thursday Night Football on the horizon, the team could once again turn to their two dominant playmakers to give them the edge against the Los Angeles Rams.

"When you talk about those two guys, whenever you call something that they have a good chance of touching the football, you feel pretty good about it," McDaniels said. "And they're the reason for that. They come through over and over and over again in critical situations. ... Two really gifted football players."

Gameday Photos: Week 13 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27), defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27), defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with teammates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with teammates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a 45-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88), linebacker Luke Masterson (59), running back Brandon Bolden (34) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88), linebacker Luke Masterson (59), running back Brandon Bolden (34) and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 25-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 25-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 110

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 110

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Raiders defense has found new life and energy down the stretch this season

"We made a commitment to each other three weeks [ago] ... that we were going to play for each other and we were going to play with energy," Duron Harmon said following the win against the Chargers.

news

Social Reactions: Raiders react to Week 13 win over division rival

After defeating the Chargers 27-20 for their third straight win, the Silver and Black celebrated with Raider Nation on Twitter.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to close out victory against the Chargers

Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs combined for over 300 total yards in the 27-20 victory.

news

Cliff Branch becomes first Hall of Famer to receive Ring of Excellence posthumously

Branch's sister, Elaine Anderson, accepted the ring from Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter during a special halftime ceremony at the Raiders' Week 13 game.

Advertising