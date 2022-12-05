McDaniels: Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs are 'two really gifted football players'

The Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection reached new heights in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers, as Adams recorded a new season high in receiving yards with 177 and set some more Raiders records on the way.
Sunday was Adams' fourth game this season with over 100 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, the most such games in a single season in franchise history. He's also over 1,000 receiving yards on the season, now his fourth career season with 1,000 yards since 2018, which is tied for the second most in the NFL over that span.
"The stats mean a lot to me in the sense that it means that I'm holding up my end of the bargain and I'm doing what I've got to do," Adams said. "The efficiency part is a big part of it too. We've got to make sure we're being as efficient as possible and let the stats and all of that take care of themselves down the road."
Raider Nation's anticipation for the Carr-Adams duo has played out as advertised, especially in AFC West games, with Adams joining Gary Clark and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin as the only players in league history with at least 100 receiving yards in each of their first five division games of a season.
But Carr and Adams don't forsee becoming complacent just because they've gotten three consecutive wins.
"He's well over 1,000 yards. He's well over 10 touchdowns. Everyone said that none of those things would happen and we still have a lot of football left," Carr said postgame.
"There's things that we're working on constantly because we never want to feel like, even if we're having big days, we don't ever want to feel like we haven't," the quarterback added. "We keep that constant pressure on each other. If I don't throw it perfect, I'm like, 'Hey, let's go throw it again.' If he doesn't feel like it was perfect, he's like, 'Let me go run it again.' We keep that mindset."
The team couldn't have won without the contributions of Josh Jacobs as well, who was coming off a career game and turned in another standout performance. With Jacobs' 20-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, he reached 10 touchdowns on the season – his second season of double-digit scores – and joined Marcus Allen (four) as the only players in Raiders franchise history with multiple seasons with 10+ rush touchdowns.
No. 28 continues to impress his quarterback, who sometimes can't believe the 5-foot-10, 220-pound running back picks up as many yards per carry as he does. Today, Jacobs averaged 5.5 ypc.
"I turn around sometimes and I'm like, 'Uh, I don't know.' And then he squirts through," Carr said. "He's up there on the safety and he turns a two-yard run, three-yard run into eight, nine, 10, 12. It's those little hidden yards. 'Oh, good run.' No, you can't overlook how special that is."
Jacobs ended the day with 144 rushing yards and one touchdown on 26 touches, despite a calf injury that had him questionable to play this week. On the way to the Week 13 win, No. 28 continued to carve his name into franchise history, surpassing Marcus Allen (1,236) for the most rushing yards through 12 games in a season.
He noted that his recent success wouldn't be possible without his teammates on the field – especially the ones in the trenches.
"I think they believe in me like I believe in them," he said of the offensive line. "I encourage those guys all the time. I'm their biggest advocate. … You could tell that they lay it out on the line for me and that's a great feeling to have."
While the Raiders offensive line garnered much attention throughout the early parts of the season as the coaching staff tried out different combinations, they've been gelling as of late in getting the run game going and today, kept Carr's jersey clean.
"Probably the thing that I was most proud of today, we didn't get sacked and we didn't lose a yard in the running game," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said postgame. "Offensively, this is a defense that they create issues before you even snap the ball because they line up in so many different unique alignments and fronts and locations."
Working on a short week with Thursday Night Football on the horizon, the team could once again turn to their two dominant playmakers to give them the edge against the Los Angeles Rams.
"When you talk about those two guys, whenever you call something that they have a good chance of touching the football, you feel pretty good about it," McDaniels said. "And they're the reason for that. They come through over and over and over again in critical situations. ... Two really gifted football players."
View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.