The Raiders defense has found new life and energy down the stretch this season

After the home loss to the Indianapolis Colts three weeks ago, team captain Duron Harmon noticed something missing from his defensive unit.

In the 25-20 loss, the Silver and Black defense sacked the quarterback one time and allowed 12 points in the final two quarters of the game. Despite the talent on the defensive squad, the veteran safety felt they collectively had been lacking energy.

In a team film session following the loss to the Colts, the Super Bowl champion put his teammates on notice, letting them know that the energy needed to increase. It has seemed to be the spark that has sent into defense into supercharge over the past three weeks.

"At the end of the day, this is a game," Harmon said passionately postgame. "It's a child's game and if you don't come with energy, you're not going to be able to play the way you need to play. We made a commitment to each other three weeks [ago] ... that we were going to play for each other and we were going to play with energy. Not just in games, but we're going to do it in practice. Because the only way you can do it in a game is if you do it in practice.

"People have stepped up to the challenge and I truly believe that's the reason we've been able to win these close games now."