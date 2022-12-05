Quick Snap: Raiders hold on to close out victory against the Chargers

Dec 04, 2022 at 04:39 PM
Levi Edwards

Another Tae Day

Just when you think you've seen it all from Davante Adams, he gives you more.

The All-Pro receiver had his best statistical game of the season, reaching a season high in receiving yards (177). It was also his fourth game this year with multiple touchdown catches, bringing his season total to 12.

In the combined two games against the Chargers this season, Adams has totaled 318 receiving yards, 18 catches and three touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs just keeps going

Another high volume offensive player for the Raiders on Sunday was Josh Jacobs.

The running back has been on a tear this season, leading the league in rushing yards heading into the Week 13 matchup. For his third consecutive game, Jacobs rushed for over 100 yards, finishing with 150 total scrimmage yards. Additionally, he ran for his 10th touchdown on the season.

With Sunday's performance, he surpassed Marcus Allen for the most rushing yards through 12 games in franchise history.

Tough in the trenches

The Raiders defensive line as whole played lights out.

The unit got pressure on Justin Herbert throughout the entirety of the game, finishing with five sacks and 15 quarterback hits. This is the most sacks the defense has compiled in a game this season.

Chandler Jones led the way for the defense, totaling three sacks. It was his first game with multiple sacks since Week 11 of the 2021 season.

Gameday Photos: Week 13 vs. Chargers

View photos from the Raiders' Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising