Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after their Week 1 victory?

Take a look at the latest power rankings and where the Silver and Black stand following their Week 1 victory in Denver.
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 27
Analysis: "I think what resonated most for me was the Raiders' grit and resolve in tough spots."
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "As solid as his stat line was, Garoppolo's huddle presence, leadership and willingness to run for a game-clinching first down won over the Raiders locker room."
Current ranking: 25
Previous ranking: 29
Analysis: "It wasn't pretty against Denver, but they found a way to pull it out with a late-game drive. The defense gave up some yards, but only 16 points."
Current ranking: 24
Previous ranking: 26
Analysis: "This offense should be good enough to keep the team in games…"
Current ranking: 15
Previous ranking: 26
Analysis: "The Raiders got off to a winning start with Jimmy Garoppolo, edging the Broncos."
Current ranking: 20
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "The Raiders' 17-16 win over the Broncos didn't produce a ton of highlight moments, but the connection between quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers deserves some attention."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.