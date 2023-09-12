Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after their Week 1 victory?

Sep 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings and where the Silver and Black stand following their Week 1 victory in Denver.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 27

Analysis: "I think what resonated most for me was the Raiders' grit and resolve in tough spots."

ESPN

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "As solid as his stat line was, Garoppolo's huddle presence, leadership and willingness to run for a game-clinching first down won over the Raiders locker room."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 25

Previous ranking: 29

Analysis: "It wasn't pretty against Denver, but they found a way to pull it out with a late-game drive. The defense gave up some yards, but only 16 points."

The Ringer

Current ranking: 24

Previous ranking: 26

Analysis: "This offense should be good enough to keep the team in games…"

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 15

Previous ranking: 26

Analysis: "The Raiders got off to a winning start with Jimmy Garoppolo, edging the Broncos."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 20

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "The Raiders' 17-16 win over the Broncos didn't produce a ton of highlight moments, but the connection between quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Jakobi Meyers deserves some attention."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Broncos | Week 1

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
1 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
2 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
3 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
4 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
5 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
6 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
7 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
8 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
9 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
10 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
11 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
12 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
13 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) and running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
14 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
15 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
16 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
17 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
19 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
20 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
21 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
22 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
23 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
24 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
25 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
27 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
28 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
29 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50), punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II on the bench before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
30 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50), punter AJ Cole (6), kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II on the bench before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
31 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
32 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
33 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
34 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
35 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
36 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
37 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
38 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
39 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) fires the team up in a huddle during warm ups before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
40 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
41 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
42 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
43 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
44 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) kneel in the end zone before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
45 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21), wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) and tight end Austin Hooper (81) kneel in the end zone before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
46 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
47 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
48 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
49 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
50 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
51 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
52 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
53 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Byron Young (93) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
54 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
55 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
56 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) waits for the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
57 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) waits for the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
58 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
59 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
60 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
61 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
62 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
63 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
64 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
65 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
66 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
67 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
68 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
69 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
70 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
71 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the kickoff during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
72 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
73 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) blocks as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
74 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) blocks during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
75 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
76 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
77 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
78 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
79 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
80 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
81 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
82 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
83 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
84 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
85 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
86 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
87 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) celebrate after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
88 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
89 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
90 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
91 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
92 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
93 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
94 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
95 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
96 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
97 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after a play during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
98 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
99 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
100 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) calls out the defense during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
101 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
102 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
103 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
104 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
105 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a sack during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
106 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrate after a sack during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
107 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
108 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
109 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
110 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
111 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
112 / 120

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
113 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated by teammates after making a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
114 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) is congratulated by teammates after making a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
115 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
116 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
117 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
118 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after rushing for a first down during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
119 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
120 / 120

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
