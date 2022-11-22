Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after win in Denver?

Current ranking: 26
Previous ranking: 29
Analysis: "Adams is up to 10 touchdowns on the season and has three games with at least 100 yards and two scores. If you're having a conversation about the best wide receiver in football, Adams' name must be raised."
Analysis: "Sure, defensive end Maxx Crosby is tied for fifth in the NFL with nine sacks, but no other Raiders player has more than one."
Analysis: "They found a way to win in overtime at Denver, but it wasn't pretty."
Analysis: "The Raiders' defense held an opponent under 20 points for the first time all season in Sunday's come-from-behind 22-16 overtime win in Denver."
Analysis: "Derek Carr, Davante Adams, and Josh Jacobs are all extremely talented starters. And when the offense is fully equipped with a healthy LT Kolton Miller, TE Darren Waller, and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, Carr and company are among the most talented offenses in the league."
Analysis: "[T]he Raiders took advantage of two awful defensive breakdowns by Denver to win in overtime. It'll be a much more peaceful week for the Raiders after that."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 11 victory against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.