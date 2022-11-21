By the Numbers: All-around team effort helps Raiders get first road win

The Las Vegas Raiders swept their AFC West rival Denver Broncos for the season, and picked up their sixth straight win against them.
The game was a back-and-forth affair that couldn't be decided in regulation, and the efforts of Davante Adams, Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby and Daniel Carlson were instrumental in the Raiders pulling out the 22-16 victory.
Here are a few numbers that tell the tale of the Week 11 overtime thriller.
3
Davante Adams called game with a 35-yard touchdown grab from Derek Carr.
This was Adams' third overtime touchdown in his career, which is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson for most overtime touchdowns in NFL history. The receiver finished the game with seven catches, 141 yards and two touchdowns.
6
With Adams' two touchdowns agains the Broncos, he now has 10 receiving touchdowns on the season – which is also the league high.
This is Adams' sixth season with double-digit touchdown catches, making him one of six players in NFL history to do so. The other five players to accomplish the feat have all been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Marvin Harrison, Terrell Owens and Cris Carter.
Rice is the only player to have more of such campaigns (seven) than Adams (six) in a player's first nine career seasons.
4
Josh Jacobs had another exceptional game on the ground, rushing for 109 yards on 24 carries. This was the fourth game this season he's rushed for over 100 yards, as well as his fourth career game against the Denver Broncos in which he has rushed for more than 100 yards.
8
Derek Carr lives for the big moments and triumphed in another one Sunday.
With the overtime victory against the Broncos, the Raiders quarterback is now 8-2 in overtime games. This is the best win percentage (.800) by any quarterback with at least 10 overtime games in their career.
The second best is Josh McDaniels' former quarterback in New England, Tom Brady, who owns a .714 win percentage in OT.
25
Maxx Crosby had a hell of a day against the Broncos.
The edge rusher became the first Raider in 25 years to record a sack, a forced fumble and a blocked field goal in the same game. Russell Maryland was the last to do so in 1997, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
Crosby is currently the league leader in tackles for loss (16), tied for fifth in sacks (nine) and has the most total tackles of any defensive end this season (63).
6
The Raiders defense has sacked Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson six times this season. Crosby is responsible for four sacks, while the other two are from cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Tyler Hall. Hall notched his first career sack in his first game as a Raider on Sunday.
57
Daniel Carlson went 3-of-4 on his field goals Sunday, with his longest made FG being from 57 yards out. That's a new new career-high for Carlson. Additionally, he made a clutch 25-yarder in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.
94
With Carlson's 57-yarder, he's now 16-of-17 (94 percent) on 50+ yard FG attempts since the 2020 season – the best such percentage in that span (min. 3 attempts).
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 11 victory against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.