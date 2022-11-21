Maxx Crosby, Raiders defense 'had juice today' in road victory

If there's a word that sums up how Maxx Crosby plays the game of football – it would be energy.

The fourth-year edge rusher has become synonymous with playing with energy and a high motor on every play. The same can be said of his play Sunday afternoon in the Raiders' 22-16 win over Denver, a team he's found a lot of success against in his NFL career.

Crosby's statline included six total tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks and a forced fumble.

"All over the field. Effort. Great leadership this week," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of Crosby's performance against the Broncos. "He was pursuing Russell [Wilson] as much as he could in the pass rush and then I thought he was really active at the point of attack in the running game and also ran a few plays down from behind.