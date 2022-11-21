Maxx Crosby, Raiders defense 'had juice today' in road victory

Nov 20, 2022 at 06:33 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

If there's a word that sums up how Maxx Crosby plays the game of football – it would be energy.

The fourth-year edge rusher has become synonymous with playing with energy and a high motor on every play. The same can be said of his play Sunday afternoon in the Raiders' 22-16 win over Denver, a team he's found a lot of success against in his NFL career.

Crosby's statline included six total tackles, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two sacks and a forced fumble.

"All over the field. Effort. Great leadership this week," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said of Crosby's performance against the Broncos. "He was pursuing Russell [Wilson] as much as he could in the pass rush and then I thought he was really active at the point of attack in the running game and also ran a few plays down from behind.

"Just gives tremendous effort on every play. I thought he got it out of his teammates too. I think our captains were phenomenal this week and pushed our group. They got the response they were looking for."

Related Links

The team captain has kept a hand on the pulse of the locker room, becoming the proverbial shot of adrenaline for the defense and special teams. Along with his defensive showing, he blocked a Brandon McManus goal at the end of the first half.

He recognizes his energy not only evaluates his level of play, but can be infectious for his teammates as well.

"It's the little things in football. The tiny little details between winning and losing," Crosby said. "I feel like that's something we've been missing, just our energy. Going out there and playing for each other. Playing with passion. It's something like that that requires no talent that makes the difference between winning and losing. Everybody's talented in this league. Everybody's good. Everybody knows football, everybody knows how to play football. There's just little details that separate teams.

"I feel like we just had juice today and we've got to keep doing that."

The Raiders defense allowed 16 points to the Broncos, the fewest they've allowed in a game this season. Additionally, they were able to hold the Broncos offense to 3-of-12 on third down and got 10 total quarterback hits on Russell Wilson.

"We've just got to keep building every day," said Crosby. "We can't look too far in the future. We've got to get a workout tomorrow, get our bodies back together and just slowly build. Continue to trust the process. That's really what it's all about."

Gameday Photos: Week 11 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
1 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
2 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
3 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
4 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
5 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
6 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
7 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
8 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
9 / 112

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
10 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
11 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
12 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
13 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
14 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
15 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
16 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
17 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
18 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
19 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
20 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
21 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
22 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
23 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
24 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
25 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
26 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
27 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
28 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
29 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
30 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
31 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
32 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
33 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
34 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
35 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
36 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
37 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
38 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
39 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
40 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
41 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
42 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
43 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
44 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
45 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
46 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
47 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
48 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
49 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
50 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
51 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
52 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
53 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
54 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
55 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
56 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
57 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
58 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
59 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
60 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
61 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
62 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
63 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
64 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
65 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
66 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
67 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
68 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
69 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
70 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
71 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
72 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
73 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
74 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
75 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
76 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
77 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
78 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
79 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
80 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
81 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
82 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
83 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
84 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
85 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 57-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
86 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 57-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) after kicking a 57-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
87 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) after kicking a 57-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
88 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
89 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
90 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
91 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
92 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
93 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
94 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
95 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
96 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
97 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
98 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
99 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
100 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
101 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
102 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
103 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
104 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
105 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
106 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
107 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) exits the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
108 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) exits the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) with fans after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
109 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) with fans after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
110 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
111 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
112 / 112

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Davante Adams waves goodbye to Denver as Raiders head home with overtime win

Over 400 total yards of offense helped propel the Silver and Black to victory on the road.

news

Las Vegas viene de atrás para derrotar a Denver en la prórroga

Los Raiders vuelven a la senda de la victoria al derrotar a los Broncos 22-16, completando su barrida ante Denver por tercera temporada consecutiva.

news

Social Reactions: Players react to season sweep of Broncos

The Silver and Black took to Twitter to celebrate their second win over their AFC West rival.

news

Quick Snap: Davante Adams' walk-off touchdown secures Raiders' overtime victory against Broncos

The Silver and Black win overtime thriller in Denver with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Davante Adams.

Advertising