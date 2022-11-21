Quick Snap: Davante Adams' walk-off touchdown secures Raiders' overtime victory against Broncos

Tale of two halves for DC to DA connection
After a productive first half, the Broncos defense kept Davante Adams from replicating the same success in the second half. While Adams finished the day with 141 receiving yards on seven catches, only one of those catches came in the second half.
But once the game went to overtime, Derek Carr knew exactly who to look for.
A 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams sealed the game, 22-16.
Stellar showing from Maxx Crosby
The clear-cut MVP for the Raiders' on Sunday was Maxx Crosby.
After sacking Russell Wilson two times in Week 4, he followed up with the same production in Denver. The edge rusher did a little bit of everything for the defense, with six total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
No. 98 also blocked a field goal to end the first half, making it his third blocked field goal of his career. All three have come against the Denver Broncos.
No. 28 was great
It's something about the Denver Broncos that brings the best out of Josh Jacobs.
The running back had another dominating performance on the ground, totaling 109 rushing yards on 24 carries on the day. It was his third straight game against the Broncos over 100 rushing yards.
The running back also caught a 43-yard pass from Derek Carr with less than a minute left in regulation to put the team in field goal range.
If at first you don't succeed...
After missing his first field goal of the season, Daniel Carlson did more than enough to make up for it. The kicker knocked down three field goals from 25, 52 and 57 yards in the second half, all of which tied up the game for the Raiders.
The 25-yarder helped send the Raiders to overtime, and the 57-yarder is Carlson's new career long.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.