Quick Snap: Davante Adams' walk-off touchdown secures Raiders' overtime victory against Broncos

Nov 20, 2022 at 04:34 PM

Tale of two halves for DC to DA connection

After a productive first half, the Broncos defense kept Davante Adams from replicating the same success in the second half. While Adams finished the day with 141 receiving yards on seven catches, only one of those catches came in the second half.

But once the game went to overtime, Derek Carr knew exactly who to look for.

A 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams sealed the game, 22-16.

Stellar showing from Maxx Crosby

The clear-cut MVP for the Raiders' on Sunday was Maxx Crosby.

After sacking Russell Wilson two times in Week 4, he followed up with the same production in Denver. The edge rusher did a little bit of everything for the defense, with six total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.

No. 98 also blocked a field goal to end the first half, making it his third blocked field goal of his career. All three have come against the Denver Broncos.

No. 28 was great

It's something about the Denver Broncos that brings the best out of Josh Jacobs.

The running back had another dominating performance on the ground, totaling 109 rushing yards on 24 carries on the day. It was his third straight game against the Broncos over 100 rushing yards.

The running back also caught a 43-yard pass from Derek Carr with less than a minute left in regulation to put the team in field goal range.

If at first you don't succeed...

After missing his first field goal of the season, Daniel Carlson did more than enough to make up for it. The kicker knocked down three field goals from 25, 52 and 57 yards in the second half, all of which tied up the game for the Raiders.

The 25-yarder helped send the Raiders to overtime, and the 57-yarder is Carlson's new career long.

Gameday Photos: Week 11 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) after making a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34), linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and safety Matthias Farley (41) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) celebrates with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 57-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a 57-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) after kicking a 57-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) after kicking a 57-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 25-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) exits the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) exits the field after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) with fans after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) with fans after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

