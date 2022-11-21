Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 11 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

After totaling 160 yards of offense on Sunday, Josh Jacobs has been nominated for the Week 11 FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
This marks the third time this season Jacobs has been up for the award. His 109 rushing yards were the most by any running back in Week 11, plus he tacked on 51 receiving yards – including a career-long 43-yard catch.
Jacobs, who is currently third in the league in total rushing yards (930), is nominated alongside Steelers RB Najee Harris and Lions RB Jamaal Williams.
FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs).
Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the tweet below.
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 11 victory against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.