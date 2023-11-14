Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after their Week 10 victory? 

Take a look at the latest power rankings and where the Silver and Black stand after their Week 10 primetime win over the New York Jets.
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 25
Analysis: "Robert Spillane was the player NBC's Cris Collinsworth was buzzing about, sharing how Pierce planned to build around Spillane. Even as smart and as tough as Spillane is, that sentiment caught me off guard. But what first sounded like coachspeak soon echoed like scripture. Spillane was everywhere – and he capped off the night with a game-changing interception in the final minutes."
Current ranking: 21
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "For a team that just climbed back to .500 following two straight wins under Interim Coach Antonio Pierce, the next game is the most important game. Few expect the Raiders to go cross-country and upend the high-flying Dolphins, but Las Vegas' defense has been its calling card under Pierce. How the Raiders handle the literal and figurative South Florida heat will go a long way toward defining the rest of the year. After all, every game is a season unto itself, right"
Current ranking: 18
Previous ranking: 23
Analysis: "The coaching change has amped up this team. They are 5-5 as they ready for a big game Sunday with Miami."
Current ranking: 22
Previous ranking: 25
Analysis: "[Spillane] joined the Raiders, got a shot at a full-time starting job at age 28 and is having a fine season. His interception in the final two minutes on Sunday was a crucial play in Las Vegas' win. He might some Pro Bowl consideration."
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 22
Analysis: "On Sunday, running back Josh Jacobs ran for a season-high 116 yards. Thus far in this campaign, he's had his most productive rushing performances under Pierce. What does this tell you about Pierce's Raiders? They're not the same team from three weeks ago that lost 30-12 to the Chicago Bears."
View photos from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium.