Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after their Week 10 victory? 

Analysis: "For a team that just climbed back to .500 following two straight wins under Interim Coach Antonio Pierce, the next game is the most important game. Few expect the Raiders to go cross-country and upend the high-flying Dolphins, but Las Vegas' defense has been its calling card under Pierce. How the Raiders handle the literal and figurative South Florida heat will go a long way toward defining the rest of the year. After all, every game is a season unto itself, right"