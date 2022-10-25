Power Rankings: Raiders rise in the ranks following win over Texans

Oct 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Texans.

NFL.com

Current ranking: 13

Previous ranking: 16

Analysis: "Jacobs continued his team MVP act on Sunday, rushing for 143 yards and three TDs in a massively important win over the Texans. It's his second multi-score game of the season and third consecutive 100-yard effort on the ground."

ESPN

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 27

Analysis: "Josh Jacobs has rushed for 441 yards with six touchdowns in Las Vegas' past three games, averaging 6.4 yards per carry in that time frame. His ascendance has helped the Raiders right their oft-slow starting offense and win two of their past three games after an 0-3 start under new coach Josh McDaniels."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 24

Previous ranking: 25

Analysis: "They finally showed up in a big way in the fourth quarter against the Texans."

The Athletic

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 20

Analysis: "Josh Jacobs has been the breakout player of the season for the Raiders. His 633 rushing yards rank third in the NFL, and he trails only Nick Chubb in rushing yards per game. He's the main reason the Raiders rank No. 1 in rushing DVOA."

The Ringer

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 27

Analysis: "Coming off two wins in their last three games, the Raiders are primed for a successful run entering Week 8. All four of Las Vegas' losses have been by six points or less, and their next four opponents (Saints, Jaguars, Colts, and Broncos) each have three or fewer wins on the season."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 21

Analysis: "This season [Jacobs] has emerged as one of the best backs in football. He had 143 yards on Sunday, averaging 7.2 yards per carry."

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Texans | Week 7

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 7 victory against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman's (52) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones' (55) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones' (55) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins' (10) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins' (10) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars' (64) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars' (64) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon's (30) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon's (30) pads in the locker room prior to arrival for the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Houston Texans.
7 / 164

A view of Allegiant Stadium before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Houston Texans.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrive to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) arrive to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrive to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrive to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) arrives to the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 164

The Las Vegas Raiders are introduced onto the field before their regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the team introduction before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the team introduction before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders kneel after introductions before their regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 164

The Las Vegas Raiders kneel after introductions before their regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17), quarterback Derek Carr (4), Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17), quarterback Derek Carr (4), Head Coach Josh McDaniels and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the coin toss before the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls out the defense during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the offense during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) eyes the offense during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after sacking the quarterback with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates after sacking the quarterback with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
109 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
110 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
111 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
112 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
113 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
114 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
115 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
116 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
117 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
118 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
119 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
120 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
121 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
122 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
123 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
124 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
125 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
126 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
127 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrate with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
128 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrate with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with running back Ameer Abdullah (22) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
129 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with running back Ameer Abdullah (22) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
130 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
131 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
132 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
133 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrates on the field during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
134 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
135 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
136 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
137 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
138 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
139 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
140 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
141 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
142 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
143 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
144 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fans and teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
145 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fans and teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
146 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
147 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
148 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
149 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
150 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
151 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
152 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
153 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
154 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
155 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
156 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with safety Matthias Farley (41) after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
157 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with safety Matthias Farley (41) after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
158 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with safety Johnathan Abram (24) after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
159 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with safety Johnathan Abram (24) after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
160 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
161 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) defends during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
162 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses his players in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
163 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
164 / 164

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
