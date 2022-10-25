Power Rankings: Raiders rise in the ranks following win over Texans

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media following the Raiders' Week 7 win over the Texans.
Current ranking: 13
Previous ranking: 16
Analysis: "Jacobs continued his team MVP act on Sunday, rushing for 143 yards and three TDs in a massively important win over the Texans. It's his second multi-score game of the season and third consecutive 100-yard effort on the ground."
Current ranking: 23
Previous ranking: 27
Analysis: "Josh Jacobs has rushed for 441 yards with six touchdowns in Las Vegas' past three games, averaging 6.4 yards per carry in that time frame. His ascendance has helped the Raiders right their oft-slow starting offense and win two of their past three games after an 0-3 start under new coach Josh McDaniels."
Current ranking: 24
Previous ranking: 25
Analysis: "They finally showed up in a big way in the fourth quarter against the Texans."
Current ranking: 16
Previous ranking: 20
Analysis: "Josh Jacobs has been the breakout player of the season for the Raiders. His 633 rushing yards rank third in the NFL, and he trails only Nick Chubb in rushing yards per game. He's the main reason the Raiders rank No. 1 in rushing DVOA."
Current ranking: 19
Previous ranking: 27
Analysis: "Coming off two wins in their last three games, the Raiders are primed for a successful run entering Week 8. All four of Las Vegas' losses have been by six points or less, and their next four opponents (Saints, Jaguars, Colts, and Broncos) each have three or fewer wins on the season."
Current ranking: 16
Previous ranking: 21
Analysis: "This season [Jacobs] has emerged as one of the best backs in football. He had 143 yards on Sunday, averaging 7.2 yards per carry."
View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 7 victory against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.