By the Numbers: Raiders dominated the line of scrimmage in Week 7 victory

143

With Josh Jacobs ' 143 rushing yards against the Texans, he set two franchise rushing records. He became the first Raider to run for more than 140 yards in three consecutive games and also broke Marcus Allen's record for most rushing yards in a player's first 50 career games.

"It's been huge to see him, especially him being who he is and being a great running back in this game," Jacobs said of Allen. "To be able to take the time and mentor me and talk to me about the things that he sees, I don't take that for granted. It's been huge to be able to have him here and have him be happy for me beating his record."