By the Numbers: Raiders dominated the line of scrimmage in Week 7 victory

The Raiders' 38-20 win over the Houston Texans was arguably the most complete game the team has put together this season.
It was the most points scored and least amount of points allowed in any game this season for the Silver and Black, who are trending in the right direction heading into the two-game road trip to the East Coast. There are a lot of good things the Raiders did against the Texans, with a handful of statistics that back it up.
77.8
Derek Carr was accurate with the football yesterday, as he completed 21-of-27 passing attempts, with 241 passing yards and a touchdown. His 77.8 completion percentage Sunday is his highest this season and the 12th highest in his career.
"Really towards the end of the second quarter and on, we stopped beating ourselves and we just executed," Carr said following the victory. "It sounds so cliché, but when you just do your job the right way, not your way, but just do it the right way, and all 11 do that.
"On offense, you need all 11. If one guy doesn't do it, the play's over. Defensively, if a corner blows a coverage, but the defensive end gets a sack, it's nice. But offensively, you need all 11, and if we can keep doing that, then hopefully we can play good football going forward."
143
With Josh Jacobs' 143 rushing yards against the Texans, he set two franchise rushing records. He became the first Raider to run for more than 140 yards in three consecutive games and also broke Marcus Allen's record for most rushing yards in a player's first 50 career games.
Coincidentally, Allen was in the audience Sunday to see Jacobs' big day.
"It's been huge to see him, especially him being who he is and being a great running back in this game," Jacobs said of Allen. "To be able to take the time and mentor me and talk to me about the things that he sees, I don't take that for granted. It's been huge to be able to have him here and have him be happy for me beating his record."
5
Stating the obvious, but good things happen when Josh Jacobs gets the ball at a high volume. The Raiders improved to 5-0 in games where the running back goes for over 100 rushing yards with multiple touchdown runs.
73
Duron Harmon picked off Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills late in the fourth quarter, taking his interception 73 yards to the house to help seal the game for the Raiders.
The pick-six is of significance for several reasons. One being it was the first interception returned for a touchdown for the Raiders since November 7, 2019, in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. And despite the safety having 23 career interceptions in his 10 seasons played, it was his first career pick-six.
After the game, Harmon told the media that his first career touchdown ball will be gifted to his mother.
93.4
Along with his first career pick-six, Harmon received the highest overall PFF grade among the Raiders against the Texans. His finished the game with a 93.4 overall grade, 92 coverage grade and a 84 tackling grade.
It's also the highest overall PFF grade for any Raider this season.
3
Patrick Graham's second half defensive adjustments are huge reason behind the Silver and Black's win Sunday.
With the Texans up 20-17 at the end of the third quarter, the Raiders outscored their opponent 21-0 in the final quarter to secure the victory. This was the third game this season the Raiders defense shutout their opponent in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders have outscored opponents 55-29 in the fourth quarter of games in 2022.
4
Home field advantage has been in full force for the Las Vegas Raiders in recent memory. Dating back to their 17-13 victory over the Denver Broncos last season in Week 16, the Silver and Black have won four of their last five games played inside Allegiant Stadium. In those four home wins, the team has averaged 29 points scored.
