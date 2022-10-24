Josh Jacobs' record-breaking showings have been a group effort

"It's a blessing to be in this position," Jacobs said following the win. "I think it's more of a credit to the offensive line. I come back to them all the time. I feel like it's the first time in a long time where I've had four to five yards without being touched by anybody. They're making it pretty easy on me and I'm going to make sure I take care of them."

Jacobs' teammates in the trenches have marveled at the way the running back has played this season. The offensive line collectively has improved throughout the season, with Jacobs' monstrous games to show for it. Their success can be credited to their growing chemistry gained rep-by-rep throughout practice and in games.

"Our offensive line is starting to get more in tune together," said rookie guard Dylan Parham. "We have a lot of different pieces coming together, so now it's just, 'OK, now we're getting comfortable. ... Let's just continue to get those reps in together.' So now we're getting in a little bit of a groove. ... We just need to keep getting reps together and then that will obviously make us better."

Center Andre James, who hasn't allowed a sack this season, agreed that the improvement in his unit has come with more reps together in practice translating over to gamedays. James stated he "honestly can't say [he] has" played with a running back on the type of tear Jacobs is on now, as the former Alabama player is the first Raider in franchise history to rush for over 140 yards in three straight games.