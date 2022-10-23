Halftime Report: Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams leading the charge for Raiders offense

Heavyweight clash between Jacobs and Pierce
Just as expected coming into the game, both teams' starting running backs are heating up.
Both the Raiders and Texans are relying on run games shouldered by Josh Jacobs and Dameon Pierce. Both rank at the top of the league in yards after contact and it's shown. Jacobs has 45 yards on 10 carries while Pierce with 64 yards on 12 carries as the first half concluded.
Another day, another catch for No. 17
Along with Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams has been the next productive player for the Raiders offense this Sunday.
The receiver currently leads all players in receiving yards (46) and catches (four). Adams has now surpassed the 700 career reception mark and extends his active streak to 81 consecutive games with multiple receptions, the second-longest active streak in the NFL only behind DeAndre Hopkins.
Quarterback of the defense
The anchor of the defense so far for the Raiders has been Denzel Perryman.
The 2021 Pro Bowler has had a tough task ahead of him against Dameon Pierce, with him answering the bell so far this afternoon. The defensive team captain leads the team with five total tackles (four solo).
View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.