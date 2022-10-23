Halftime Report: Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams leading the charge for Raiders offense

Oct 23, 2022 at 02:25 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Heavyweight clash between Jacobs and Pierce

Just as expected coming into the game, both teams' starting running backs are heating up.

Both the Raiders and Texans are relying on run games shouldered by Josh Jacobs and Dameon Pierce. Both rank at the top of the league in yards after contact and it's shown. Jacobs has 45 yards on 10 carries while Pierce with 64 yards on 12 carries as the first half concluded.

Another day, another catch for No. 17

Along with Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams has been the next productive player for the Raiders offense this Sunday.

The receiver currently leads all players in receiving yards (46) and catches (four). Adams has now surpassed the 700 career reception mark and extends his active streak to 81 consecutive games with multiple receptions, the second-longest active streak in the NFL only behind DeAndre Hopkins.

Quarterback of the defense

The anchor of the defense so far for the Raiders has been Denzel Perryman.

The 2021 Pro Bowler has had a tough task ahead of him against Dameon Pierce, with him answering the bell so far this afternoon. The defensive team captain leads the team with five total tackles (four solo).

Gameday Photos: Week 7 vs. Texans

View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 61

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
