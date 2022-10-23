Quick Snap: Duron Harmon's pick-six seals victory over Texans

The Silver and Black win the ground game

After allowing 64 rushing yards to rookie Dameon Pierce in the first half, the Raiders' run defense was able to hold Pierce to 28 rushing yards on eight carries in the second half.

As for the Raiders' run attack, Josh Jacobs turned the heat all the way up. No. 28 added another 98 rushing yards to the stat sheet in the second half, and finished the game with three touchdowns. This is the first time Jacobs has rushed for three touchdowns in a game since the Raiders' season opener against the Carolina Panthers in 2020.