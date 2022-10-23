Quick Snap: Duron Harmon's pick-six seals victory over Texans

In Harmon-y
Team captain Duron Harmon sealed the game in the fourth quarter.
As the Texans were driving down the field to try and cut into the Raiders' lead, Harmon picked off Davis Mills in extremely timely fashion. The safety took the ball all the way back to the house for 73 yards, putting the Raiders up 38-20 with a made PAT from Daniel Carlson for the final score.
It was the Raiders first pick-six in a game since the 2019 season in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Good outing from DC
This perhaps was Derek Carr's best game so far.
The veteran quarterback was able to get the offense going with a fluid game in the air. Carr finished the day with 241 passing yards and a touchdown, while completing nearly 78 percent of his throws. He also connected with six different receivers throughout the duration of the game.
The Silver and Black win the ground game
After allowing 64 rushing yards to rookie Dameon Pierce in the first half, the Raiders' run defense was able to hold Pierce to 28 rushing yards on eight carries in the second half.
As for the Raiders' run attack, Josh Jacobs turned the heat all the way up. No. 28 added another 98 rushing yards to the stat sheet in the second half, and finished the game with three touchdowns. This is the first time Jacobs has rushed for three touchdowns in a game since the Raiders' season opener against the Carolina Panthers in 2020.
