Quick Snap: Duron Harmon's pick-six seals victory over Texans

Oct 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

In Harmon-y

Team captain Duron Harmon sealed the game in the fourth quarter.

As the Texans were driving down the field to try and cut into the Raiders' lead, Harmon picked off Davis Mills in extremely timely fashion. The safety took the ball all the way back to the house for 73 yards, putting the Raiders up 38-20 with a made PAT from Daniel Carlson for the final score.

It was the Raiders first pick-six in a game since the 2019 season in a game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Good outing from DC

This perhaps was Derek Carr's best game so far.

The veteran quarterback was able to get the offense going with a fluid game in the air. Carr finished the day with 241 passing yards and a touchdown, while completing nearly 78 percent of his throws. He also connected with six different receivers throughout the duration of the game.

The Silver and Black win the ground game

After allowing 64 rushing yards to rookie Dameon Pierce in the first half, the Raiders' run defense was able to hold Pierce to 28 rushing yards on eight carries in the second half.

As for the Raiders' run attack, Josh Jacobs turned the heat all the way up. No. 28 added another 98 rushing yards to the stat sheet in the second half, and finished the game with three touchdowns. This is the first time Jacobs has rushed for three touchdowns in a game since the Raiders' season opener against the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

Gameday Photos: Week 7 vs. Texans

View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Javelin Guidry (31) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Matthias Farley (41) after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
Quick Snap: Raiders fall a play short against the Chiefs

The Silver and Black mounted a comeback, but ultimately fell 30-29 to Kansas City on Monday Night Football.

Quick Snap: Raiders pick up first victory of the season against AFC West rivals

The Silver and Black notched their fifth straight win over the Denver Broncos, 32-23.

Quick Snap: Raiders' comeback bid falls short in Tennessee

The Silver and Black drop another close game to the Titans, 24-22.

Quick Snap: Raiders drop home opener to Cardinals in overtime

The Silver and Black couldn't stall the Cardinals comeback, falling 29-23.

Quick Snap: Raiders fall short in season opener against the Chargers

The Silver and Black lost 24-19 to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Quick Snap: Raiders ice out Patriots to go undefeated in preseason

The Silver and Black closed out the preseason with a 23-6 win.

Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defense was strong in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

A few observations from the Raiders' 26-20 win over the Vikings.

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quick Snap: The Raiders show out in the Pro Bowl for their hometown crowd

A quick rundown of the top plays in the Pro Bowl produced by the Silver and Black.

Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

The Raiders couldn't score a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game and fell to the Bengals, 26-19.

