Duron Harmon's pick-six gives Raiders a jolt and cements a dominant home win

Oct 23, 2022 at 05:01 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

When Duron Harmon picked off Texans QB Davis Mills in the fourth quarter and ran 73 yards to the end zone, he wasn't thinking about sealing the Week 7 win.

His mind, instead, was on his family.

"They're the reason why I'm able to put as much into football as I do," the 31-year-old safety said postgame. "My wife is tremendous. I wanted to give her some love because when I play football during the season, a lot of my time is dedicated to football. She does everything that I need for the family. So, I wanted to find them and let them know, this play was for them as well."

And as for the ball from his first career touchdown?

"That'll go to my mama," he said with a smile. "She had me. That's the first pick-six I got, and I'm thankful for her."

It was also the Raiders' first pick-six since 2019 and served as the cherry on top of a 38-20 victory over the Texans.

"Scoring on defense, obviously when you do that, that can really go a long way," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "Proud of our guys,"

Related Links

It wasn't pretty in the first half, as the Raiders defense struggled against a Texans team that jumped out to a 10-3 lead, fueled by rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who the Raiders couldn't seem to find an answer for.

However, the Silver and Black came back out of the locker room focused on the task at hand: limiting big plays. And they did just that, holding the Texans to just a field goal on their first drive of the third quarter and a total of 44 rushing yards in the second half.

The 20 total points scored by the Texans is the least amount of points allowed so far by the Silver and Black on the season.

"You can't always control what happens at the beginning of the game. Only thing we can do is finish strong," Harmon said, "and that's what we did today."

Playing a complete, balanced game has been top of mind for the Raiders since the start of their season, as multiple losses have come down to the last minute. With a new coaching staff getting to know new player, McDaniels noted that the team has been working cohesively on forging an identity in being a "tough" and "physical."

"There's no shortcut to that. You have to do the hard things," the head coach said. "You've got to practice in pads. You've got to do the drill work that's required of you to improve in those areas. You've got to double-team each other. You've got to work hard at it. You can't just say, we're going to be a tough team, and all of a sudden it happens. That's all about work, and you earn that.

"You earn the right to be a tough team with what you do during the week. I think our guys have not flinched at all from the time we started Training Camp and really started talking about that identity and see if we could develop that on our team."

Gameday Photos: Week 7 vs. Texans

View photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 106

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddle during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 50-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Blake Martinez (54) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) and safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) after making a catch for a 26-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with tight end Foster Moreau (87) after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Javelin Guidry (31) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Javelin Guidry (31) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5), safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) returns an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Matthias Farley (41) after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with wide receiver Mack Hollins (10), safety Roderic Teamer (33) and safety Matthias Farley (41) after returning an interception for a 73-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Josh Jacobs' record-breaking showings have been a group effort

Coming off a victory over the Houston Texans, Jacobs and the Raiders' offensive line are clicking at a all-time high.

news

Jacobs brilla en triunfo sobre Houston

Los Raiders regresan a la senda de la victoria al vencer 38-20 a los Texanos en el Estadio Allegiant.

news

Quick Snap: Duron Harmon's pick-six seals victory over Texans

The Raiders came back from their bye week to improve to 2-4 with a win over the Houston Texans.

news

Halftime Report: Josh Jacobs, Davante Adams leading the charge for Raiders offense

The Raiders and Texans head into halftime tied, 10-10.

Advertising