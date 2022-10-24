Josh Jacobs' three touchdown performance lands him nomination for Week 7 Fedex Ground Player of the Week 

Oct 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

For the second time this season, Josh Jacobs has been nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Jacobs, first nominated for his Week 4 performance against the Denver Broncos, finds himself back in the mix for the award in Week 7. In the Raiders' 38-20 victory over the Houston Texans, he rushed for 143 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns. Jacobs is nominated alongside rookie Kenneth Walker (Seahawks) and Travis Etienne (Jaguars).

"Winning is always fun, regardless of however you get the win. Winning is always fun to me," Jacobs said postgame.

FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs).

Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the tweet below.

