Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 4 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Josh Jacobs has been nominated for Week 4's FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
The Raiders' running back is coming off a career performance with 144 rushing yards on 28 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Jacobs is one of three nominees alongside Rashaad Penny (Seahawks) and Miles Sanders (Eagles) for the award.
"I try to go out there every play and just do what I have to do," Jacobs said postgame.
FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs).
Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the tweet below.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.