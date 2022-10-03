Josh Jacobs nominated for Week 4 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

Oct 03, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Josh Jacobs has been nominated for Week 4's FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

The Raiders' running back is coming off a career performance with 144 rushing yards on 28 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Jacobs is one of three nominees alongside Rashaad Penny (Seahawks) and Miles Sanders (Eagles) for the award.

"I try to go out there every play and just do what I have to do," Jacobs said postgame.

FedEx and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will make a donation of $2,000 in the name of the winning running back to a Historically Black College and University (HBCUs).

Fans can vote for Jacobs here or on the tweet below.

Related Links

Gameday Photos: Week 4 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Josh Jacobs, Raiders offense shine bright against Denver Broncos

The Raiders were active on the ground in their divisional win Sunday.

news

Highlights: Watch the best moments from the Raiders' 32-23 win over the Broncos

The Silver and Black won their first season matchup against an AFC West rival; take a look back at all the highlights.

news

'I'm going to set the tone': Josh Jacobs helps seal victory for Raiders in career day on the ground

The running back's 144 rushing yards against the Denver Broncos is a career high in his four seasons.

news

Raiders defense rises to occasion against Russell Wilson and the Broncos

"Today, it still wasn't perfect, but it was better, and we helped each other out. That's really all we can do," defensive end Maxx Crosby said postgame.

