'I'm going to set the tone': Josh Jacobs helps seal victory for Raiders in career day on the ground

"He's one of the best runners that I've ever been around," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said. "Take that for what it's worth, I've been around some good ones. He has a great ability to make yards after contact. He has a great ability to make yards even if there's not a whole lot there right away. ...They were trying to strip at it, punch at it tonight. They do a great job of creating fumbles, we talked about it all week.