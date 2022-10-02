Quick Snap: Raiders pick up first victory of the season against AFC West rivals

Maxx was cooking
Maxx Crosby secured his 28th and 29th career sack against the Broncos.
He was able to amp up the pressure on Russell Wilson, aided by a strong pass rush from the front seven. "The Condor" now has 4.0 sacks this season, and 9.5 sacks against the Denver Broncos in his career.
It's a good day to run the football
Josh Jacobs wasn't done after the first half.
The Pro Bowl running back had a dominant first half with 58 yards on 12 carries, and continued to come through in a big way. His performance in Allegiant Stadium Sunday was a career day, with 144 rushing yards. He also hit the end zone twice.
Derek Carr and Zamir White also got in on the action, combining for 64 yards on the nine rushes between them. The Silver and Black ended the day with 212 net rushing yards.
Off the chart chemistry
Despite two touchdowns in the past two games, Davante Adams productivity wasn't as high as many would expect from the superstar receiver. This week, he and Derek Carr got back on the right page, looking the part of the duo they were anticipated to become.
Carr and Adams connected on nine catches for 101 yards, game highs in both categories among receivers.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.