Quick Snap: Raiders pick up first victory of the season against AFC West rivals

Oct 02, 2022 at 04:38 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Maxx was cooking

Maxx Crosby secured his 28th and 29th career sack against the Broncos.

He was able to amp up the pressure on Russell Wilson, aided by a strong pass rush from the front seven. "The Condor" now has 4.0 sacks this season, and 9.5 sacks against the Denver Broncos in his career.

Related Links

It's a good day to run the football

Josh Jacobs wasn't done after the first half.

The Pro Bowl running back had a dominant first half with 58 yards on 12 carries, and continued to come through in a big way. His performance in Allegiant Stadium Sunday was a career day, with 144 rushing yards. He also hit the end zone twice.

Derek Carr and Zamir White also got in on the action, combining for 64 yards on the nine rushes between them. The Silver and Black ended the day with 212 net rushing yards.

Off the chart chemistry

Despite two touchdowns in the past two games, Davante Adams productivity wasn't as high as many would expect from the superstar receiver. This week, he and Derek Carr got back on the right page, looking the part of the duo they were anticipated to become.

Carr and Adams connected on nine catches for 101 yards, game highs in both categories among receivers.

Gameday Photos: Week 4 vs. Broncos

View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 26-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with running back Ameer Abdullah (22), fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with running back Ameer Abdullah (22), fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) after rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) and running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) returns a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates with defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) after returning a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates with defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) after returning a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after returning a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) is congratulated by defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after returning a fumble for a 68-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after kicking a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by tackle Kolton Miller (74) after kicking a 39-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates with defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 108

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
90 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
91 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
92 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
93 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
94 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raider special teams during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
95 / 108

The Las Vegas Raider special teams during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
96 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
97 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
98 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
99 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
100 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
101 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
102 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
103 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and running back Zamir White (35) during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
104 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
105 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
106 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
107 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
108 / 108

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Raiders' comeback bid falls short in Tennessee

The Silver and Black drop another close game to the Titans, 24-22.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop home opener to Cardinals in overtime

The Silver and Black couldn't stall the Cardinals comeback, falling 29-23.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall short in season opener against the Chargers

The Silver and Black lost 24-19 to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders ice out Patriots to go undefeated in preseason

The Silver and Black closed out the preseason with a 23-6 win.

news

Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defense was strong in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

A few observations from the Raiders' 26-20 win over the Vikings.

news

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Quick Snap: The Raiders show out in the Pro Bowl for their hometown crowd

A quick rundown of the top plays in the Pro Bowl produced by the Silver and Black.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

The Raiders couldn't score a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game and fell to the Bengals, 26-19.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders win in overtime thriller sends them to the playoffs

The Silver and Black took home a 35-32 victory over the Chargers on a Daniel Carlson field goal.

news

Quick Snap: It once again came down to Daniel Carlson

Carlson knocked in a 33-yard field goal to give the Silver and Black the 23-20 road win over the Colts.

Advertising