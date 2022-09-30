What They're Saying: Broncos talk divisional competition, 'dominant' Maxx Crosby

On WR Davante Adams:

"You've just got to try to slow him down. He's a guy I've been with for the past three years. He's an amazing human being, somebody that's very dear to my heart, but at the same time, we've got to stop him. I know that he's a dynamic receiver on how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate, all over the place. He's a very smart football player." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

"He's a hard cover. He's got size, he can go up for the ball, he can in and out you. He can do all the things an elite receiver can do. Tough challenge." – Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero