What They're Saying: Broncos talk divisional competition, 'dominant' Maxx Crosby

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 4 matchup.
On the history between the Raiders and Broncos:
"Whenever you have a chance to play somebody in the west, you know it's going to be a heck of a game. It's going to be a battle. This has been a rivalry for a long time. … They're a very good football team. Very talented team. It's going to be a great battle." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
"It's always a tough game, always know it's going to be a good matchup." – Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"Crosby has slowly become a dominant player in this league. He's kind of an unnoticed – I know now a lot of people notice him, but he's dominant." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
On DE Chandler Jones:
"He's a spectacular player. He's very fluid. He can do things that not a lot of other people can." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
"I've known him for years. I remember us going to our visit in Buffalo, having Buffalo wings, talking about life and talking about ball and about how we were going to be successful one day. I know what kind of a guy he is, what kind of a player he is." – Broncos QB Russell Wilson
On WR Davante Adams:
"You've just got to try to slow him down. He's a guy I've been with for the past three years. He's an amazing human being, somebody that's very dear to my heart, but at the same time, we've got to stop him. I know that he's a dynamic receiver on how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate, all over the place. He's a very smart football player." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
"He's a hard cover. He's got size, he can go up for the ball, he can in and out you. He can do all the things an elite receiver can do. Tough challenge." – Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
"He's very experienced at what he does. He perfects his craft. As years go on, he gets better each and every year. I just think that he's just a technician at what he does. That's the best thing he does." – Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II
On QB Derek Carr:
"He's a very, very good passer. That guy, when he stands back there, his release, his ability to understand defenses, his ability to get the ball out to different players, not just one." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett
