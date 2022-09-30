What They're Saying: Broncos talk divisional competition, 'dominant' Maxx Crosby

Sep 30, 2022 at 02:10 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what Denver Broncos' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 4 matchup.

On the history between the Raiders and Broncos:

"Whenever you have a chance to play somebody in the west, you know it's going to be a heck of a game. It's going to be a battle. This has been a rivalry for a long time. … They're a very good football team. Very talented team. It's going to be a great battle." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

"It's always a tough game, always know it's going to be a good matchup." – Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"Crosby has slowly become a dominant player in this league. He's kind of an unnoticed – I know now a lot of people notice him, but he's dominant." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

On DE Chandler Jones:

"He's a spectacular player. He's very fluid. He can do things that not a lot of other people can." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

"I've known him for years. I remember us going to our visit in Buffalo, having Buffalo wings, talking about life and talking about ball and about how we were going to be successful one day. I know what kind of a guy he is, what kind of a player he is." – Broncos QB Russell Wilson

On WR Davante Adams:

"You've just got to try to slow him down. He's a guy I've been with for the past three years. He's an amazing human being, somebody that's very dear to my heart, but at the same time, we've got to stop him. I know that he's a dynamic receiver on how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate, all over the place. He's a very smart football player." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

"He's a hard cover. He's got size, he can go up for the ball, he can in and out you. He can do all the things an elite receiver can do. Tough challenge." – Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero

"He's very experienced at what he does. He perfects his craft. As years go on, he gets better each and every year. I just think that he's just a technician at what he does. That's the best thing he does." – Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II

On QB Derek Carr:

"He's a very, very good passer. That guy, when he stands back there, his release, his ability to understand defenses, his ability to get the ball out to different players, not just one." – Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

Practice Photos: Friday 9.30.22

View the best photos from practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before the Raiders' Week 4 home game against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (69) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 47

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 47

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
