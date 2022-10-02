Halftime Report: Josh Jacobs finding his way through Broncos defense

Let Josh eat
Through two quarters, it's been lots of Josh Jacobs for the Raiders offense. The running back who was averaging 14 carries a game through the first three games is already at 12 in the first half against the Broncos.
He's averaging 4.83 yards a handoff with 58 rushing yards and a touchdown. The former Alabama running back also has 31 receiving yards.
The Silver and Black's premier defenders
Nate Hobbs and Denzel Perryman have been all over the place for the Raiders defense. This is Perryman's first game back after being sidelined for two games with an ankle injury.
On the Broncos' opening drive, Perryman exploded in the backfield for a tackle for loss on Javonte Williams. That drive was ended with a sack from Hobbs, making him the first Raider after Maxx Crosby to record a sack this season.
The duo has combined for six tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass deflection in the first half.
Rockin' Robertson
Two weeks after his first NFL interception, Amik Robertson makes another play that resulted in six points.
Robertson scooped up a fumble forced by veteran playmaker Duron Harmon. The cornerback took the recovery back to the house for 68 yards. It was the Raiders' first defensive touchdown and first defensive fumble recovery of the season.
No. 21 had two total tackles in the first half.
