Pick Six: History has been kind to the Silver and Black in this AFC West rivalry

6) Green Bay ties

Hackett was Adams' offensive coordinator from 2019-21 with the Green Bay Packers. The two were very productive in the time together, with Adams grabbing 34 touchdowns in that three-year span. The Broncos Head Coach said he'll have to keep an eye on his former player in Allegiant Stadium, or it could fare negatively for his defense.

"You've just got to try to slow him down," said Hackett. "He's a guy I've been with for the past three years. He's an amazing human being, somebody that's very dear to my heart, but at the same time, we've got to stop him. I know that he's a dynamic receiver on how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate, all over the place. He's a very smart football player."