Pick Six: History has been kind to the Silver and Black in this AFC West rivalry

1) On a roll vs. Denver
When it comes to the the recent history in this AFC West rivalry, it's in the favor of the Silver and Black.
Of the last 10 games between the two teams, the Raiders have won seven of those matchups. The Raiders hold a four-game win streak against Denver since 2019.
Additionally, the Broncos have not defeated the Raiders on the road since 2015 at the Oakland Coliseum.
2) Another matchup against Cortland Sutton
No one has benefited from Russell Wilson's arrival to Denver quite like receiver Cortland Sutton.
The Broncos receiver currently leads the team in catches, targets and receiving yards, quickly having become Wilson's go-to guy. Sutton has played well against the Raiders historically, accumulating 373 yards and two touchdowns in his six career games against the team. He's earned the respect of the opposing secondary, with Amik Robertson referring to Sutton as "a great player" Thursday afternoon.
3) Several key returns
Andre James could return Sunday after missing two games with a concussion. The injury was suffered on the Raiders' last offensive play of the game against the Chargers, as James was attempting to recover a fumble. While it was frustrating for James to watch from the sidelines after starting every game last season, James stated he's "feeling good now, and I'm excited to get back at it with the boys."
Additionally, Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and Denzel Perryman (ankle) were full participants in Friday's practice and are set to return after missing the previous two games. The duo combined for five total tackles Week 1 against the Chargers.
4) Impact player, impact person
What has been a good week for Darren Waller could potentially become even better.
Waller was named Week 4's NFLPA Community MVP after sharing his inspiring story of overcoming substance abuse with 400 service men and women at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. On the field, going into Sunday's game, he's 63 receiving yards away from moving into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end.
He would surpass Pro Football Hall of Famer Dave Casper (3,294) and be trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).
5) 199 + 1
We're one – yes, only one – away now.
Derek Carr could very well throw for his 200th career touchdown inside Allegiant Stadium this Sunday, as he currently stands at 199. It wouldn't be surprising if Carr's 200th career touchdown pass was to his college teammate and good friend Davante Adams, who's caught three touchdowns from Carr this season.
Adams also caught Aaron Rodgers' 200th career touchdown pass with the Green Bay Packers.
6) Green Bay ties
Davante Adams and Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett know each other well.
Hackett was Adams' offensive coordinator from 2019-21 with the Green Bay Packers. The two were very productive in the time together, with Adams grabbing 34 touchdowns in that three-year span. The Broncos Head Coach said he'll have to keep an eye on his former player in Allegiant Stadium, or it could fare negatively for his defense.
"You've just got to try to slow him down," said Hackett. "He's a guy I've been with for the past three years. He's an amazing human being, somebody that's very dear to my heart, but at the same time, we've got to stop him. I know that he's a dynamic receiver on how he can get the ball vertically, intermediate, all over the place. He's a very smart football player."
Head inside Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center to view the best photos from the Silver and Black's Thursday practice.