Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 4 vs. Broncos

The Broncos have a Super Bowl-caliber defense in place with a handful of five-star playmakers all over the field. Chubb and Gregory are dynamic pass rushers capable of taking over games with their size, speed and skill. The Broncos secondary features an elite cover corner (Patrick Surtain II) with exceptional ball skills and awareness. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero takes advantage of his premier playmakers' talents by deploying a two-high, zone-based scheme that enables his defenders to keep their eyes on the quarterback to shut down passing lanes. In addition, the zone-based scheme puts second-level defenders in a perfect position to run the ball on running plays.