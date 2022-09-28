Versus: Raiders wideouts facing a rising Broncos secondary

The Raiders offense vs. the red zone

It's been clear that the Raiders offense can move the ball down the field with the best of them. However, the team and Head Coach Josh McDaniels are looking for more proficiency in the red zone.

Through three weeks, the Raiders are 26th in the league in red zone scoring percentage for touchdowns. The team's red zone offense has been highlighted by Davante Adams, who has caught a red zone touchdown in each of the three contests. The Silver and Black struggled last Sunday with a 33 percent red zone rating, compared to the Titans' 100 percent.

"We're getting down there in the red area, which is a good thing," Lombardi said Tuesday morning. "We've just got to do a better job finishing drives, and I think the balance that we have on offense needs to continue down there. We've got to do a better job executing and then do a better job of putting those players in a position to execute.