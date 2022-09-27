Game Preview: Raiders primed for Week 4 divisional showdown against Broncos

Sep 27, 2022 at 03:15 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) return home for a divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-1) in Week 4.

"What we're working toward is (having a) really good Wednesday, really good Thursday, really good Friday, really good Sunday," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said earlier this week. "If we can do that, then I think we have an opportunity to start taking some of these games and putting them in our favor."

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/FlagshipPlay-by-playColor Analyst
TV: CBSKevin HarlanTrent Green
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"Jason HorowitzLincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AMCristian EcheverriaHarry Ruiz

Related Links

What to watch for

The Raiders now have the challenge of facing Russell Wilson two times a year after he was traded to Denver during the offseason. Through three games as a Bronco, Wilson has accumulated 743 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, going 63-of-106 (a 59.4 completion percentage). Over the QB's 11-year career, he has only faced the Silver and Black twice, yet came away with a win on both occasions (2014, 2018). With a multitude of offensive targets headlined by WR Jerry Jeudy, RB Javonte Williams, RB Melvin Gordon and WR Courtland Sutton, the Broncos, with new Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, have found their way to a tie for first in the AFC West after a Sunday Night Football win over the 49ers, 11-10, last week.

On the other side of the ball is a stout Broncos defense that has held opponents to an average 12 points per game over the first three weeks of the season. Denver signed free agent top-tier defensive lineman Randy Gregory in the offseason, who alongside Bradley Chubb, has totaled a combined 5.0 sacks so far in 2022. Then, of course, there's second-year cornerback Pat Surtain II. The Raiders passing offense, which currently sits at seventh-best in the league, will have work cut out for them against Surtain, who didn't allow a single catch against the 49ers on six targets.

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Broncos, 68-53-2, dating back to 1960. The Silver and Black swept the Broncos in last season's divisional matchups, defeating Denver 34-24 on Oct. 17, 2021, and 17-13 on Dec. 26, 2021.

Current stats

Following Week 3, the Raiders offense ranks 17th in the league in total offense (346.7 yards per game), seventh in passing (266.7 ypg), 28th in rushing (80.0 ypg) and tied for 10th in points (21.3 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 21st in total defense (376.3 ypg), 26th in passing (267.0 ypg), tied for 15th in rushing (109.3 ypg) and tied for 24th in points allowed (25.7 ppg).

The Broncos offense ranks 16th in total offense (348.0 ypg), 18th in passing (230.3 ypg), 12th in rushing (117.7 ypg) and 31st in points (14.3 ppg). Defensively, the Broncos rank third in total defense (251.3 ypg), third in passing (170.0 ypg), sixth in rushing (81.3 ypg) and second in points allowed (12.0 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs nine touchdowns receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
  • Adams needs 98 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.
  • With one catch, Adams will extend his streak to 101 straight games with a catch, the seventh-longest active streak in the league.
  • With one red zone touchdown, Adams would record his fourth straight game with a red zone touchdown and his 59th red zone touchdown since entering the league in 2014 - the most in the NFL over that span.
  • QB Derek Carr needs one touchdown to reach 200 career passing touchdowns.
  • Carr needs 227 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
  • WR Hunter Renfrow needs 621 receiving yards to reach 3,000 career receiving yards and become the second player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first four seasons with the club (Amari Cooper, 2015-18).
  • TE Darren Waller needs 63 receiving yards to move into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Dave Casper (3,294) and trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).

Notable connections

  • Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels served in the same role for the Broncos from 2009-10.
  • Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler spent three seasons from 2010-2012 with the Broncos in a variety of roles in the scouting department.
  • Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly spent eight seasons (2007-2014) with the Broncos in a variety of roles, including assistant director of pro personnel.
  • Raiders QBs coach Bo Hardegree began his NFL career as the Broncos' offensive quality control coach in 2014.
  • Broncos TE Eric Tomlinson played for the Raiders during the 2019 season, appearing in three games.
  • Broncos TE Eric Saubert spent part of the 2019 season on the Raiders practice squad.
  • Broncos punter Corliss Waitman spent part of 2021 Training Camp with the Raiders.
  • Broncos cornerback Darius Phillips spent 2022 Training Camp with the Raiders.

Silver and Black and White: Week 3 vs. Titans

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
1 / 40

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
2 / 40

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels' visor in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
3 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels' visor in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A view of Nissan Stadium before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 24-22.
4 / 40

A view of Nissan Stadium before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Las Vegas Raiders lost 24-22.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
6 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
7 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
8 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) arrives to the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
12 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
15 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
16 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
17 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
18 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
19 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
21 / 40

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders signage before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
22 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders signage before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
28 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
29 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
31 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
32 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
33 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
36 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
37 / 40

Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with tight end Darren Waller (83) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
39 / 40

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Raiders hit the road to face the Tennessee Titans

The Raiders look to shake off their losses as they head to Nashville for a Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

news

Game Preview: Raiders welcome in Arizona Cardinals for Week 2 home opener

The Silver and Black host the Cardinals for the 2022 home opener in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

news

Game Preview: Raiders gearing up for season opener in Los Angeles

The Silver and Black start their prep for an AFC West divisional clash against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Raiders kick off Wild Card Weekend with match against Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders closed out the season with four straight wins and are now on to Cincinnati.

news

Game Preview: Raiders host Chargers for primetime season finale

The Raiders are gearing up for a divisional contest with big playoff implications.

news

Game Preview: Raiders still in playoff hunt as they travel to face the Colts

It's a must-win game Sunday for the Raiders in Indianapolis to continue the fight for a wild-card spot.

news

Game Preview: Can the Raiders sweep the season series against the Broncos?

With both teams at .500, Sunday is a pivotal matchup for the Raiders and Broncos.

news

Game Preview: Raiders prep for road tilt against Cleveland Browns

The Silver and Black are riding a two-game losing streak which they'll look to break as they get back on the road for Week 15.

news

Game Preview: Raiders ready for rematch against Kansas City Chiefs

The Silver and Black travel to KC hungry for a win over the AFC West division leaders.

news

Game Preview: Raiders aim to snuff out a Washington Football Team on the rise

The Las Vegas Raiders return home to face another NFC East foe in Week 13.

news

Game Preview: Raiders hit the road for a Thanksgiving contest against the Dallas Cowboys

The Silver and Black will try to end their losing streak and feast on the Cowboys this Thursday.

Advertising