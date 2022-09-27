Game Preview: Raiders primed for Week 4 divisional showdown against Broncos

The Raiders now have the challenge of facing Russell Wilson two times a year after he was traded to Denver during the offseason. Through three games as a Bronco, Wilson has accumulated 743 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, going 63-of-106 (a 59.4 completion percentage). Over the QB's 11-year career, he has only faced the Silver and Black twice, yet came away with a win on both occasions (2014, 2018). With a multitude of offensive targets headlined by WR Jerry Jeudy, RB Javonte Williams, RB Melvin Gordon and WR Courtland Sutton, the Broncos, with new Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, have found their way to a tie for first in the AFC West after a Sunday Night Football win over the 49ers, 11-10, last week.