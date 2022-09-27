Game Preview: Raiders primed for Week 4 divisional showdown against Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-3) return home for a divisional matchup against the Denver Broncos (2-1) in Week 4.
"What we're working toward is (having a) really good Wednesday, really good Thursday, really good Friday, really good Sunday," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said earlier this week. "If we can do that, then I think we have an opportunity to start taking some of these games and putting them in our favor."
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Kevin Harlan
|Trent Green
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Cristian Echeverria
|Harry Ruiz
What to watch for
The Raiders now have the challenge of facing Russell Wilson two times a year after he was traded to Denver during the offseason. Through three games as a Bronco, Wilson has accumulated 743 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception, going 63-of-106 (a 59.4 completion percentage). Over the QB's 11-year career, he has only faced the Silver and Black twice, yet came away with a win on both occasions (2014, 2018). With a multitude of offensive targets headlined by WR Jerry Jeudy, RB Javonte Williams, RB Melvin Gordon and WR Courtland Sutton, the Broncos, with new Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett, have found their way to a tie for first in the AFC West after a Sunday Night Football win over the 49ers, 11-10, last week.
On the other side of the ball is a stout Broncos defense that has held opponents to an average 12 points per game over the first three weeks of the season. Denver signed free agent top-tier defensive lineman Randy Gregory in the offseason, who alongside Bradley Chubb, has totaled a combined 5.0 sacks so far in 2022. Then, of course, there's second-year cornerback Pat Surtain II. The Raiders passing offense, which currently sits at seventh-best in the league, will have work cut out for them against Surtain, who didn't allow a single catch against the 49ers on six targets.
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Broncos, 68-53-2, dating back to 1960. The Silver and Black swept the Broncos in last season's divisional matchups, defeating Denver 34-24 on Oct. 17, 2021, and 17-13 on Dec. 26, 2021.
Current stats
Following Week 3, the Raiders offense ranks 17th in the league in total offense (346.7 yards per game), seventh in passing (266.7 ypg), 28th in rushing (80.0 ypg) and tied for 10th in points (21.3 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 21st in total defense (376.3 ypg), 26th in passing (267.0 ypg), tied for 15th in rushing (109.3 ypg) and tied for 24th in points allowed (25.7 ppg).
The Broncos offense ranks 16th in total offense (348.0 ypg), 18th in passing (230.3 ypg), 12th in rushing (117.7 ypg) and 31st in points (14.3 ppg). Defensively, the Broncos rank third in total defense (251.3 ypg), third in passing (170.0 ypg), sixth in rushing (81.3 ypg) and second in points allowed (12.0 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs nine touchdowns receptions to become the seventh player in league history with 12 receiving TDs in five of his first nine seasons.
- Adams needs 98 receptions in 2022 to become the first player in NFL history to reach the mark in three consecutive seasons.
- With one catch, Adams will extend his streak to 101 straight games with a catch, the seventh-longest active streak in the league.
- With one red zone touchdown, Adams would record his fourth straight game with a red zone touchdown and his 59th red zone touchdown since entering the league in 2014 - the most in the NFL over that span.
- QB Derek Carr needs one touchdown to reach 200 career passing touchdowns.
- Carr needs 227 pass completions to join Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with 300 completions in each of their first nine years in the NFL.
- WR Hunter Renfrow needs 621 receiving yards to reach 3,000 career receiving yards and become the second player in franchise history to reach the mark in their first four seasons with the club (Amari Cooper, 2015-18).
- TE Darren Waller needs 63 receiving yards to move into second all-time in franchise history for most career receiving yards by a tight end, surpassing Dave Casper (3,294) and trailing only Todd Christensen (5,872).
Notable connections
- Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels served in the same role for the Broncos from 2009-10.
- Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler spent three seasons from 2010-2012 with the Broncos in a variety of roles in the scouting department.
- Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly spent eight seasons (2007-2014) with the Broncos in a variety of roles, including assistant director of pro personnel.
- Raiders QBs coach Bo Hardegree began his NFL career as the Broncos' offensive quality control coach in 2014.
- Broncos TE Eric Tomlinson played for the Raiders during the 2019 season, appearing in three games.
- Broncos TE Eric Saubert spent part of the 2019 season on the Raiders practice squad.
- Broncos punter Corliss Waitman spent part of 2021 Training Camp with the Raiders.
- Broncos cornerback Darius Phillips spent 2022 Training Camp with the Raiders.
