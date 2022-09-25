Mack Hollins' career day, second-half defensive shutout not enough for Raiders to claim victory

As for the Raiders' offensive star of the game, Hollins had his best statistical game of his NFL career in the Music City. The team captain finished with eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown while also playing a role in field positioning on special teams. In the last offensive drive of the game, Hollins recorded 62 receiving yards.

"Mack plays hard on every play," McDaniels said of Hollins. "I thought it was a great play that he made, and then being able to re-establish himself quickly to down the punt in there inside the five was obviously a great individual play.

"Had a lot of single coverage today and made some plays in the passing game as a receiver too. Mack always works hard. I think that's why he was voted as a captain. His effort and the way he performs has been a bright spot for us, for sure."

This will be another game for the Raiders to shake off on their quest to forge through the season, hoping to correct mistakes with a home matchup against the Denver Broncos looming ahead.