Halftime Report: Davante Adams finds the end zone in third straight game for Raiders

Three tuddies in three games
Davante Adams is as good as it gets at the wide receiver position.
No. 17 has been active in the Raiders offense Sunday afternoon, constantly shifting and moving around the field. He's seen snaps out the backfield, at wideout and in the slot.
In the first half of play, Adams had 26 receiving yards, but most notably, a highlight touchdown grab in the back of the end zone over two defenders. This is Adams' third touchdown of the season.
Derrick Henry making it difficult for Silver and Black
The Raiders defense knew it'd have to contain Derrick Henry coming into this game, but that's an easier said than done task.
The Titans offense has controlled the temp in the first half, largely in part to Henry being effective in the aerial and running attack. No. 22 totaled 106 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown through two quarters.
The show must go on
There's another former Alabama running back making plays today in Nissan Stadium.
Josh Jacobs was questionable coming into the game with an illness, but was able to play, with a favorable first half. He rushed for 33 yards on six carries, averaging nearly six yards per run to start. Additionally, he had three catches for 14 yards.
View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.