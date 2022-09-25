Quick Snap: Raiders' comeback bid falls short in Tennessee

Big day for a special teams captain
A tip of the cap to special teams captain Mack Hollins.
AJ Cole was able to down a punt down to the one-yard line, with some help from Hollins. The receiver ran down the punt and tipped the ball out of the end zone, which he recovered. It was initially ruled a touchback, however a successful challenge proved he re-established himself out of the end zone to catch the punt.
Hollins produced not only on special teams, but was the leading receiver with 158 receiving yards and eight receptions in the contest, both of which are career highs for him.
Big pick from Harmon
Another great play from another team captain was made by Duron Harmon in the third quarter.
The veteran secured his 22nd career interception, returning it for 13 yards. He's made the most of his last two starts with two pass deflections and nine tackles against the Cardinals and Titans.
Seeing red
The Raiders' offense moved the ball fairly well throughout the game. Ultimately, red zone deficiencies cost the Raiders the game.
The Silver and Black were in the red zone on six occasions Sunday afternoon, but scored two touchdowns by Davante Adams and Mack Hollins. The Titans scored three touchdowns on their three appearances in the red zone.
