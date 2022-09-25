Quick Snap: Raiders' comeback bid falls short in Tennessee

Sep 25, 2022 at 01:15 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Big day for a special teams captain

A tip of the cap to special teams captain Mack Hollins.

AJ Cole was able to down a punt down to the one-yard line, with some help from Hollins. The receiver ran down the punt and tipped the ball out of the end zone, which he recovered. It was initially ruled a touchback, however a successful challenge proved he re-established himself out of the end zone to catch the punt.

Hollins produced not only on special teams, but was the leading receiver with 158 receiving yards and eight receptions in the contest, both of which are career highs for him.

Big pick from Harmon

Another great play from another team captain was made by Duron Harmon in the third quarter.

The veteran secured his 22nd career interception, returning it for 13 yards. He's made the most of his last two starts with two pass deflections and nine tackles against the Cardinals and Titans.

Seeing red

The Raiders' offense moved the ball fairly well throughout the game. Ultimately, red zone deficiencies cost the Raiders the game.

The Silver and Black were in the red zone on six occasions Sunday afternoon, but scored two touchdowns by Davante Adams and Mack Hollins. The Titans scored three touchdowns on their three appearances in the red zone.

Gameday Photos: Week 3 vs. Titans

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
1 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
2 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
3 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
4 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
5 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
6 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
7 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
8 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
9 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
10 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
11 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
12 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
13 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
14 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and safety Duron Harmon (30) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
15 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
16 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
17 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
18 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
19 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
20 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
21 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
22 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
23 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
24 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
25 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
26 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
27 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
28 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
29 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
30 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
31 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
32 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
33 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
34 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
35 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) and guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
36 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
37 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
38 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
39 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 21-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
40 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 21-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
41 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
42 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
43 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
44 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
45 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
46 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
47 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
48 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
49 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
50 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
51 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
52 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
53 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
54 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
55 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
56 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
57 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
58 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
59 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
60 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
61 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
62 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
63 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
64 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
65 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
66 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with teammates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
67 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with teammates after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
68 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Derek Carr (4) after making a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
69 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
70 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
71 / 157

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
72 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
73 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
74 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
75 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
76 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
77 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
78 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
79 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
80 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
81 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
82 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
83 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
84 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
85 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
86 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
87 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
88 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
89 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
90 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
91 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
92 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
93 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) returns to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
94 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) returns to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) returns to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
95 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) returns to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) returns to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
96 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) returns to the field following the halftime break during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
97 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
98 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
99 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
100 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
101 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
102 / 157

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
103 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
104 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
105 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
106 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
107 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
108 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
109 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
110 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
111 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
112 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
113 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
114 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
115 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
116 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
117 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
118 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
119 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
120 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
121 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
122 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
123 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
124 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
125 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
126 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
127 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
128 / 157

The Las Vegas Raiders defense during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
129 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
130 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
131 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
132 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
133 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
134 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
135 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
136 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
137 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
138 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
139 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
140 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
141 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
142 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
143 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
144 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 32-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
145 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 32-yard field goal during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
146 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
147 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
148 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
149 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
150 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
151 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
152 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
153 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
154 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
155 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
156 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) makes a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
157 / 157

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) celebrates after making a 9-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Raiders drop home opener to Cardinals in overtime

The Silver and Black couldn't stall the Cardinals comeback, falling 29-23.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders fall short in season opener against the Chargers

The Silver and Black lost 24-19 to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders ice out Patriots to go undefeated in preseason

The Silver and Black closed out the preseason with a 23-6 win.

news

Quick Snap: Tashawn Bower does a little bit of everything in win over Dolphins

Defense was strong in the Raiders' 15-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins.

news

Quick Snap: DJ Turner does a little bit of everything as Raiders grab another victory

A few observations from the Raiders' 26-20 win over the Vikings.

news

Quick Snap: Zamir White flashes in Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

The rookie running back was a standout in the Raiders' 27-11 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Quick Snap: The Raiders show out in the Pro Bowl for their hometown crowd

A quick rundown of the top plays in the Pro Bowl produced by the Silver and Black.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders' season comes to a heartbreaking end in Cincinnati

The Raiders couldn't score a touchdown in the closing seconds of the game and fell to the Bengals, 26-19.

news

Quick Snap: Raiders win in overtime thriller sends them to the playoffs

The Silver and Black took home a 35-32 victory over the Chargers on a Daniel Carlson field goal.

news

Quick Snap: It once again came down to Daniel Carlson

Carlson knocked in a 33-yard field goal to give the Silver and Black the 23-20 road win over the Colts.

news

Quick Snap: The Raiders' run attack gets the job done in home victory against Broncos

The Raiders secured a much-needed 17-13 win against their divisional rival.

Advertising