Raiders-Broncos Week 4 Injury Report

WR Hunter Renfrow and CB Nate Hobbs, both sidelined with concussions, and TE Foster Moreau (knee) were the Raiders' three non-participants for Wednesday's practice.
Meanwhile, LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) returned to practice in a limited role for the first time since Week 1. Also limited were T Kolton Miller (ankle), S Tre'von Moehrig (hip), DT Bilal Nichols (shoulder) and CB Rock Ya-Sin.
"Everybody that's nursing some injuries right now, they're doing everything they can to get ready to go and get ready to play, get back and help their teammates as soon as they can," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Neil Farrell
|DT
|Shoulder
|FP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Andre James
|C
|Concussion
|FP
|Kolton Miller
|T
|Ankle
|LP
|Tre'von Moehrig
|S
|Hip
|LP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|Knee
|DNP
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Rock Ya-Sin
|CB
|Kne
|LP
Denver Broncos:
The Broncos had seven players not participate in practice Wednesday, including OLB Randy Gregory (knee), G Dalton Risner (ankle) and DT D.J. Jones (concussion).
RB Melvin Gordon III (neck) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were two of eight players who were limited.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Jonathon Cooper
|OLB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Randy Gregory
|OLB
|Knee
|DNP
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Concussion
|DNP
|Darius Phillips
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Dalton Risner
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|Billy Turner
|OL
|Knee
|DNP
|Baron Browning
|OLB
|Knee
|LP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|Neck
|LP
|P.J. Locke
|S
|Ankle
|LP
|Quinn Meinerz
|G/C
|Hamstring
|LP
|Aaron Patrick
|OLB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Mike Purcell
|DL
|Neck
|LP
|Caden Sterns
|S
|Hip
|LP
|K'waun Williams
|CB
|Wrist
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed