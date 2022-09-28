Raiders-Broncos Week 4 Injury Report

Sep 28, 2022 at 03:15 PM
WR Hunter Renfrow and CB Nate Hobbs, both sidelined with concussions, and TE Foster Moreau (knee) were the Raiders' three non-participants for Wednesday's practice.

Meanwhile, LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) returned to practice in a limited role for the first time since Week 1. Also limited were T Kolton Miller (ankle), S Tre'von Moehrig (hip), DT Bilal Nichols (shoulder) and CB Rock Ya-Sin.

"Everybody that's nursing some injuries right now, they're doing everything they can to get ready to go and get ready to play, get back and help their teammates as soon as they can," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Neil FarrellDTShoulderFP
Nate HobbsCBConcussionDNP
Andre JamesCConcussionFP
Kolton MillerTAnkleLP
Tre'von MoehrigSHipLP
Foster MoreauTEKneeDNP
Bilal NicholsDTShoulderLP
Denzel PerrymanLBAnkleLP
Hunter RenfrowWRConcussionDNP
Rock Ya-SinCBKneLP

Denver Broncos:

The Broncos had seven players not participate in practice Wednesday, including OLB Randy Gregory (knee), G Dalton Risner (ankle) and DT D.J. Jones (concussion).

RB Melvin Gordon III (neck) and S Caden Sterns (hip) were two of eight players who were limited.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Tyrie ClevelandWRHamstringDNP
Jonathon CooperOLBHamstringDNP
Randy GregoryOLBKneeDNP
D.J. JonesDTConcussionDNP
Darius PhillipsCBHamstringDNP
Dalton RisnerGAnkleDNP
Billy TurnerOLKneeDNP
Baron BrowningOLBKneeLP
Melvin Gordon IIIRBNeckLP
P.J. LockeSAnkleLP
Quinn MeinerzG/CHamstringLP
Aaron PatrickOLBShoulderLP
Mike PurcellDLNeckLP
Caden SternsSHipLP
K'waun WilliamsCBWristLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

