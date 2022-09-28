Raiders-Broncos Week 4 Injury Report

WR Hunter Renfrow and CB Nate Hobbs, both sidelined with concussions, and TE Foster Moreau (knee) were the Raiders' three non-participants for Wednesday's practice.

Meanwhile, LB Denzel Perryman (ankle) returned to practice in a limited role for the first time since Week 1. Also limited were T Kolton Miller (ankle), S Tre'von Moehrig (hip), DT Bilal Nichols (shoulder) and CB Rock Ya-Sin.

"Everybody that's nursing some injuries right now, they're doing everything they can to get ready to go and get ready to play, get back and help their teammates as soon as they can," Head Coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday morning.