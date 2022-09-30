Expert Game Picks: Raiders host Broncos for Week 4 duel in the desert

The Raiders look for their first win this Sunday as the Denver Broncos come to town.
Take a look at who the experts are picking to win:
Gregg Rosenthal: Broncos
Adam Rank: Raiders
Colleen Wolfe: Raiders
Nick Shook: Raiders
Mark Sessler: Raiders
Marcas Grant: Raiders
Stephania Bell: Broncos
Matt Bowen: Raiders
Mike Clay: Broncos
Jeremy Fowler: Raiders
Domonique Foxworth: Broncos
Dan Graziano: Raiders
Jason Reid: Broncos
Seth Wickersham: Raiders
Pete Prisco: Raiders
Jason La Canfora: Raiders
Will Brinson: Broncos
Jared Dubin: Raiders
Ryan Wilson: Broncos
John Breech: Broncos
Michael Davis Smith: Broncos
Mike Florio: Raiders
Jarrett Bell: Raiders
Nate Davis: Raiders
Safid Deen: Raiders
Tyler Dragon: Raiders
Parker Gabriel: Broncos
Lorenzo Reyes: Raiders
